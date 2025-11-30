8 Toronto holiday high teas, ranked by how festive they really are

Toronto’s holiday high teas are basically like real-life Christmas movie scenes you can sip: think feel-good experiences that are a bit sentimental and a touch nostalgic! Each festive tea service is unique, so you can expect everything from Nutcracker spreads to seasonal notes of spiced apricot and cardamom-vanilla.

To help guide your holiday tea journey, here are eight of the most festive high tea experiences to check out in Toronto this season.

Where: Windsor Arms Hotel, 18 St. Thomas St

When: Sunday, Dec 14, 2025 | 11:00 am-2:00 pm

Price: $170 per person (prepaid)

Windsor Arms is already an afternoon tea institution, but their luxury holiday tea experience takes things up a notch this December! The event is held in the historic, sunlit Courtyard Ballroom. Guests can work through a festive, relaxing painting session led by You and I Paint, while grazing on gourmet finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and decadent desserts. Sip on bottomless tea and a glass of sparkling wine (there are also non-alcoholic options).

Where: 21 Old Mill Rd, Etobicoke

When: Thursdays-Sundays, runs until Jan 4, 2026

Price: $35-$70 per person

Head over to the Old Mill if you’re looking for English country-style Christmas tea service. The heritage property dates back to 1914 and sits by the Humber River, with Tudor-style architecture, fireplaces and wood-panelled rooms that are perfect for ‘a cuppa’ during winter. Indulge in a curated selection of handcrafted teas, finger sandwiches and warm scones with authentic Devonshire cream imported from England. Festivities take place in multiple rooms with seasonal décor and twinkling lights. If nothing else, it’s the perfect grandmacore experience for the holidays!

Where: Clockwork Champagne & Cocktails, 100 Front St W

When: Fridays-Sundays, runs until Jan 4, 2026

Price: $49.50-$99 per person

The Fairmont is basically Toronto’s unofficial Christmas headquarters, and their festive holiday tea service has sparkled since 1929! This year’s edition is themed around Jo Malone London’s Sandalwood & Spiced Apricot scent. Expect tiers loaded with seasonal notes of spiced apricot and cardamom-vanilla, paired with delicious desserts like candied-ginger and cranberry scones, apricot-ginger cupcakes and snow-cherry chocolate trifles. Throw in some classic finger sandwiches and delicious savouries like Fogo Island shrimp and lobster rolls, and you’re to go!

Where: Lobby Lounge, 188 University Ave

When: Nov 20-Dec 28, 2025 | multiple seatings daily

Price: $108 per person + taxes/service charges

The Lobby Lounge transforms into a magical winter tea sanctuary, surrounded by festive décor and a full-on Nutcracker theme, created in partnership with The National Ballet of Canada to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Expect theatrical, holiday-coded eats like smoked-salmon croissants, brûléed foie gras, and wild-mushroom tartlets, followed by buche de Noel, Mont Blanc, and eggnog-inspired ornaments, all paired with the most delicious premium teas (and an option for sparkling wine or a mocktail).

Where: W LIVING ROOM, 90 Bloor St E

When: Runs daily, Dec 1-31, 2025 | 11 am- 2 pm

Price: From $99-109 per person

Sip, savour and sparkle this season in the Living Room! The festive high tea experience blends timeless ritual with modern twists, loose-leaf teas, artfully plated savoury dishes and delicious seasonal sweets like s’mores macarons, chocolate mousse, Mont Blanc tartlets and winter spiced cheesecake.

Where: 230 Commerce Valley Dr E, Markham

When: Dec 25, 27, 28, 2025

Price: $55 per person

Head to Markham for an Italian spin on high tea, paired with a menu filled with savoury bites like salmon tartare on brioche or prosciutto-wrapped figs, alongside treats like cherry cheesecake, lemon cannoli and espresso tiramisu! Expect seasonal décor and an intimate dining room setting.

Where: 181 Wellington St W

When: Runs daily from Dec 1, 2025, to Jan 1, 2026

Price: $95 per person | $50 per child

Indulge in a selection of seasonal pastries, delicate finger sandwiches, and freshly baked scones, complemented by a curated assortment of fine teas! The tea experiences are set in a beautifully adorned atmosphere that captures the magic of the holidays. In the spirit of giving, a portion of the proceeds from Toys & Tea will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for children at SickKids Hospital.

Where: Holts Café Bloor, 50 Bloor St W

When: Thursdays-Sundays, runs until Jan 4, 2026

Price: $82 per person

Holts’ holiday tea service wraps the season in candle-brand aesthetics. The service is inspired by the brand’s Sapin candle (so a warm, woodsy pine scent). Reservations are required 24 hours in advance.