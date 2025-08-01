8 best spots in Toronto for buck-a-shuck and oyster happy hour specials

Toronto’s oyster scene has something for every shellfish lover, everything from cozy bars serving premium dollar-a-piece Malpeques to French-style brasseries offering half-price platters. Here are eight spots across the city where you can indulge in the freshest shucks in town without breaking the bank.

Pearl Diver

This seafood joint has more of a homey feel and serves the freshest ingredients! On Thursdays between 5 and 10 p.m., try their standout 100 oysters for $100 special, or gorge on the Diver’s Dozen special (a dozen shucked Malpeques) for $24 during daily happy hour (4:30-6:30 p.m.). Bring a friend and dive into the giant seafood tower (a dozen shucked oysters, crab leg cluster, pickled mussels, seared tuna and shrimp cocktail) for $70. Top off your meal with a Helles Lager or County Dark Ale ($7) and, if you have room for it, a chocolate cheesecake for dessert. 100 Adelaide St E.

Rodney’s Oyster House

According to reviews, Rodney’s never disappoints! The oysters are tasty and fresh, and the atmosphere is relaxing. Rodney’s works directly with oyster farms and offers up to 18 varieties, so oysters can vary each day. While it’s not the classic $1 deal, the space offers oysters for $2 each during happy hour (Mon to Fri, 3 to 6 p.m.). Pair this with a lagered ale or lager ($5) and you’ll have one of the best happy hour experiences in the city! Their regular menu also features lobsters, king crab, halibut, salmon, haddock, arctic char, walleye and other delicious catches. 469 King St W.

La Plume Brasserie

Premium oysters are typically 6pc for $26/12pc for 50, but this French-style brasserie offers 50 per cent off oysters during happy hour (Mon: 4 to 6 p.m., and Tue to Sun: 2-6 p.m.). Pair this with half-priced drinks like champagne, wine or beer, and you’ll have the perfect excuse to grab a friend and sip and shuck the afternoon away! The restaurant’s regular menu also offers a selection of slow-cooked classics from the South of France as well as fresh seaside flavours. 453 Wellington St W.

Nuna Kitchen & Bar

Check out this Peruvian‑fusion spin on buck‑a‑shuck! Every Wednesday, Nuna serves $1 and $2 oysters all day until sold out (with a minimum order of six oysters and guests must purchase a drink). 1265 Queen St W.

Here, you’ll find the freshest selection of East Coast (Malpeque, Katama Bay, French Kiss, Virginica) and West Coast (Fanny Bay, Kusshi, Pacific Tiger) oysters! For a limited time, the restaurant is offering a premium “shuck for a buck-fifty” deal, so you can dig into $1.50 premium oysters from Mon-Wed (for select only, with the purchase of a beverage per person; dine-in only). On Wednesdays, pair your meal with a half-priced bottle of wine and you’ll be set for the evening! 7501 Woodbine Ave, Markham.

Pure Spirits

This restaurant is nestled in the Distillery District and serves the most delicious sustainable seafood! Their selection (from the East Coast, West Coast and beyond) rotates daily, but they’re expertly shucked to order and served fresh. Enjoy the restaurant’s signature Shucker’s Dozen or dine on oysters by the half-dozen, full dozen or even individually. Right now, they’re running a promotion: $2 oysters every Tuesday, from 12 to 9 p.m.! 17 Tank House Lane.

Bar Hop

Offers buck-a-shuck on Mondays and Tuesdays, served with house-made sauce, fresh horseradish, and lemon (with purchase of a drink); available until oysters sell out. Happy hour starts at around 4 p.m! 391 King St W.

This is a smaller seafood bar launched by oyster specialist Jason Kun, who grew up in Prince Edward Island. Expect tons of rotating deals, including $2 all night Wednesdays, $1.50 Malpeque Happy Hour on Thursdays (5 to 7 p.m.), and $1.50 every Sunday @ Henderson Brewing, 128A Sterling Rd, as part of a pop-up partnership (1 to 6 p.m.). 1165 Bloor St W.