7 Toronto spots where cocktails and dinner take a wicked turn this Halloween

Halloween is just a few weeks away, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a plate of food and a hauntingly delicious cocktail (or two) in hand. This October, the city’s spookiest pop-ups and parties will double as destination dining and drinking experiences. Expect everything from movie-inspired cocktail lists (poured under neon cobwebs, naturally) to jet-black rum concoctions paired with sweet-and-sinister desserts.

Here are the buzziest, most sip-worthy events to turn up your fright night this season.

Black Lagoon

This award-winning Halloween pop-up has become somewhat of a cult fave for fans of horror, goth and anyone who loves ghoulish-inspired nightlife! Expect a fully immersive space filled with skulls, coffins and haunted house-inspired décor, alongside a brand-new cocktail lineup that embodies the spirit of Halloween. This year’s menu features spine-chilling(ly delicious) originals like Creature’s Curse (a rye and rum-based concoction with Lustau Amontillado Sherry, roasted sweet potato/pumpkin and Bitter Queens Figgy Bitters) and Griselda’s Revenge (a gin cocktail with Lustau Vermut Blanco, Giffard Liqueur Mangue, tarragon, lemon, Bitter Queens Thai Spice and soda). If alcohol isn’t your thing, try the spirit-free Death’s Door, consisting of Giffard Pineapple, Miso Falernum lime and soda!

Where and when: The Walrus Pub & Beer Hall, 187 Bay St. Runs until Nov 2, 2025.

Clue: A Murder Mystery Dinner & Show at Mossop’s Social House

Following last year’s sold-out event, Mossop’s Social House is back with A Clue Murder Mystery Dinner, an evening where cocktails, a three-course dinner (with tasty cheesecake and donuts for dessert) and a Clue-inspired murder mystery collide! If you remember the classic board game, guests will start the evening with delicious cocktails and a three-course meal alongside suspicious characters, including Lord Green, Madame Opal, Chef Steel Grey, Colonel Dijon, and Professor Plaid, all while working to solve the murder and uncover motives in a mix of immersive theatre and fine dining.

Where and when: Mossop’s Social House, 56 Yonge St | Oct 31, 2025, 6:30 pm-9:30 pm | Tickets: $96.58+

Storm Crown Manor

This Halloween, head to Church and Wellesley and spend a night of mayhem inside a haunted, two-floor Victorian mansion! From eerie halls to spellbound bars, Storm Crow Manor hides a sanity-shattering array of theme rooms, secret doors, catacombs, cyberpunk bars, randomly-generated burgers and, oh yeah, tentacles. But who needs appendages when you have wicked treats and drinks? Try Witches’ Brew, D8 shots and bubbling cocktails like Romulan Ale, Coffee à la Crow and even a vegan-friendly Butterbeer!

Where and when: Storm Crow Manor, 580 Church St. | Oct 31, 2025, 9:00 pm-2:00 am | Tickets: $46+

The Nightmare Bar

This immersive pop-up is all about Halloween-movie nostalgia! Expect 90-minute sessions filled with theatrical “ghost-hosted” games, trivia and a themed menu of handcrafted cocktails and nibbles. The event is inspired by gothic tales and horror-esque fantasy, so you’ll have a hauntingly good time, whether you’re a creature of the night or just looking for an evening of mystery and macabre magic. Costumes are encouraged, so feel free to come dressed as anyone you want to be (or yourself, whichever is scarier).

Where and when: CC Lounge, 45 Front Street E | Tickets: $16.50+ | Runs until Nov 2, 2025.

Dinner with a Psychic at Constantine

On Halloween eve, check out this goosebumps-meets-gourmet Dinner with a Psychic event, featuring renowned psychic medium Angel Morgan of Raising Energy. And the evening comes with an amazing dinner hosted by Executive Chef Adam LaFleur (Top 30 Under 30 award-winner)! Guests will enjoy a four-course prix-fixe dinner while Angel moves through the dining room, sharing messages from the spirit world. So, come for the Roasted Maitake Mushroom, and maybe leave with a message from beyond?

Where and when: Constantine Restaurant, 15 Charles St. E, located inside The Anndore House | Oct 30, 2025, 6:30 pm-9:30 pm | Tickets: $109.81+

Dark Waters: A Haunted Halloween at Ripley’s Aquarium

This 19+ Halloween party unfolds under the jellyfish glow at Ripley’s Aquarium! Expect full aquarium access, a costume contest, tarot readings, complimentary treats, and DJ/drag host Adrianna Exposée (aka @dragbarbie) spinning tunes until midnight. Of course, bars throughout the galleries will pour hauntingly delicious cocktails, so come thirsty.

Where and when: Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, 288 Bremner Blvd | Oct 31, 2025, 8:00 pm-12:00 am | Tickets: $51+

The Burton Bar: An Immersive Halloween Pop-Up Bar

Back for its second year, Novotel’s The Burton Experience transforms The Esplanade with Beetlejuice-worthy décor, roaming characters (perhaps you’ll run into Wednesday Addams or Edward Scissorhands), and of course, themed eats and cocktails! Sip on an array of drinks that will ignite your imagination, from the Zombie Brain Shot to Sally’s Poison Apple. Perfect if you’re looking for an eerie-meets-enchanting night! Tickets: $25.27.

Where and when: Novotel Toronto Centre, 45 The Esplanade | Runs Wednesday through Sunday until Oct 31.