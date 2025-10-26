5 spooktacular spots to grab a hauntingly delicious Halloween cocktail

Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy—it’s about the boos too! Toronto bars are turning up the fright factor with spine-chilling cocktails, eerie elixirs, and wickedly fun vibes.

Here are five hauntingly delicious spots to sip your way through spooky season.

Hellbar at Offworld Bar

Get into the Halloween spirit at Offworld Bar on Queen St West, now transformed into Hellbar! Quench your thirst with The Confessor cocktail — text your sins and the bar’s confessionals will hit you with the right penance. Or go all in with The Soul Contract cocktail for $39 — or the $6.66 version that comes with a soul-surrendering contract (legend has it, it’s delicious). On Tarot Thursdays, Hellbar turns mystical. Guests can book 15-minute readings in the VIP Pods for $20. The tarot reader offers insight and interpretation, revealing what the cards have in store for those curious about the future.

Black Lagoon

Toronto’s spookiest cocktail experience is back at The Walrus Pub & Beer Hall, fully transformed into a haunted, Halloween-inspired space with skulls, coffins, and eerie décor. The brand-new menu features six spine-chilling originals, from the rye-and-pumpkin Creature’s Curse to the black sesame–infused Midnight Forever, gin-forward Griselda’s Revenge, dark-tropical Nocturna Colada, tequila-driven Corpse Flower and the zero-proof Death’s Door. Co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage say each drink is designed to be an experience, blending spooky creativity with approachable, delicious flavours, brought to life with partner spirits like Absolut Vodka, Lot 40 Rye, Kraken Rum, Fords Gin and Lalo Tequila.

Burton Bar

Horror and Tim Burton fans, your Halloween plans just got a major upgrade. The Burton Experience, back for its second edition at Novotel Toronto Centre, turns the hotel into a delightfully twisted pop-up bar where whimsy meets the macabre. Sip on spine-chilling cocktails like the Zombie Brain Shot or Sally’s Poison Apple while wandering through surreal sets straight out of your favourite Burton films. Keep an eye out for appearances by Beetlejuice, Wednesday Addams, and other surprise guests lurking in the shadows.

Tickets start at $20 and include a welcome drink to ease you into the night. Costumes are encouraged — think Beetlejuice, Jack Skellington, Edward Scissorhands, or any spooky creation you like.

Storm Crow Manor

Enjoy signature bubbling drinks, like Beetle Juice and Skin of a Killer, in eight themed rooms at Storm Crow Manor. This multi- level mansion is filled with freaky monsters, delicious food and scary secret passages. And the witches are raving about the latest Halloween potion at “Canada’s nerdiest bar.” Introducing Black Sabbath, a wickedly delightful twist on the classic French 75. This bewitching libation mixes gin, cassis, sparkling wine, simple syrup, lemon juice, and soda for a sip that’s sure to haunt your taste buds.

Halloween Haunt

If you’re a foodie with a taste for eerie eats, Canada’s Wonderland Halloween Haunt 2025 is serving up frightfully delicious treats. This year, the brand-new Conjuring-themed “Mullin’s Bar” in Alpenfest makes its haunting debut, pouring chilling cocktails inspired by horror’s most iconic villains. Dare to try Valak’s Vice, a jet-black margarita rimmed in midnight sugar that’s as bold as it is bewitching. Tempt fate with Missing Annabelle, a crimson concoction swirling with citrus and cranberry, as haunting as its namesake. For a tropical twist with a sinister edge, The Nun’s Habit blends coconut and pineapple, crowned with toasted coconut for a dangerously divine finish.