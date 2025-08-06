6 sneaky menu tricks Toronto diners keep falling for

From cozy bistros in the Annex to modern tasting menus on King West, restaurants might be using more than just great ingredients to reel Toronto diners in.

According to personal finance expert Fred Harrington, many restaurants have turned menu design into a subtle but powerful game of psychological persuasion with the goal is to get diners to spend more without even realizing it.

“Restaurants have mastered the art of menu psychology,” says Harrington, CEO of the online deals platform Proxy Coupons. “They know most people make a decision in under 90 seconds, so every part of the menu is designed to influence that choice.”

Here are six of the most common tricks Harrington says diners should watch out for.

1. No dollar signs

Dropping the dollar sign makes a price feel less like actual money. A dish listed as “24” rather than “$24.00” feels like just a number not a financial decision. Next time you’re reading a prix fixe at a Rosedale or Yorkville spot, take note.

2. The middle price trap

When given three similar options, most people pick the middle one. That’s often where the restaurant hides its biggest profit margins.

3. The decoy dish

That $95 lobster and that $200 tomahawk steak is not there to be ordered. Instead, it’s there to make the $55 salmon feel like a bargain.

4. Eye-level pressure

The upper right corner of a menu is prime real estate. That’s where the priciest, highest-margin items usually live because your eyes naturally go there first.

5. Flowery language

“Grilled Chicken” suddenly costs more when it’s described as “herb-crusted free-range chicken breast with garlic aioli.”

6. Design distraction

Bolder fonts, coloured boxes and callouts doesn’t necessarily mean decoration, it’s also a very savvy sales strategy. If it stands out, it’s likely more expensive. Keep that in mind the next time you’re scrolling a QR menu on Queen West.

Harrington’s advice is to set your budget before you even look at the menu. And don’t let clever design fool you into making decisions you and your wallet might regret later.

“Restaurants are really good at this,” he says. “But once you know what to look for, it’s hard to unsee.”

Story originally sourced from a release by Proxy Coupons, an online platform that analyzes pricing strategies and digital discounts