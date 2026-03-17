5 new Toronto cafés bringing matcha, Vietnamese coffee and global flavours to the city right now

Toronto cafés used to be more predictable a couple of friendly baristas, some blueberry muffins under a glass dome and a soulful indie playlist playing in the background. Now take a walk down Ossington or through the Annex and instead of smell of espresso, you’re greeted with the scent of matcha and the sugary aroma of condensed milk.

Local roasters still matter, but the city’s coffee scene has gone global. Brands from Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi are setting up shop, turning Toronto into a mini world tour of coffee.

Here are the spots you need on your radar right now.

1. The Matcha Tokyo

Soon to take over the old Saigon Snacks spot on Ossington, this will be the brand’s first North American flagship — and they’re not playing around. Here, green tea is treated more like fine wine, with organic matcha sourced from Kagoshima and whisked with a level of precision that makes your usual latte look like a rushed experiment. If they follow their traditional model, expect a space that feels closer to a high-end skincare boutique than a café — which is exactly why it’s already all over your feed. 139 Ossington Ave.

2. Cong Caphe

This spot hailing from Hanoi has firmly planted its military-green flag in the Annex. It’s the opposite of the “clean girl” café aesthetic, with reclaimed wood and vintage memorabilia everywhere. Most people come for the signature Bac Xiu — a coconut-based white coffee — or the coconut green rice smoothie, served with chewy pandan rice cake bites. 424 Bloor St. W.

3. The Coffee

Inspired by Tokyo’s hyper-functional, tiny coffee kiosks, this Brazilian-born brand runs on a strict less-is-more philosophy. It’s built for people who want a proper specialty pour-over without the 15-minute wait. The menu is sleek and a little techy, with standouts like the Ichigo matcha — strawberry compote with earthy matcha — and a honey latte that actually tastes like real honey, not syrup. 901 King St. W.

4. Project Seoul

Located right above Daldongnae in Chinatown, this is the kind of spot people stay for hours. The space is huge and airy, packed with plants and a soft dreamy polished vibe that feels right out of a K-drama. The lattes are amazing, but the real reason people line up is the brown cheese croffle — a buttery croissant-waffle topped with vanilla ice cream and a generous dollop of caramel-like brown cheese shavings. 355 Spadina Ave. 2nd flr.

5. Caphelia Coffee

Caphelia finally gives Vietnamese coffee the modern spotlight it deserves. They use robusta beans for that authentic, high-caffeine punch, but the real star of the menu is the salted iced coffee topped with a thick layer of whipped cream. You’ll also find a selection of delicious banh mi and cookies. You’re just as likely to find students as the after-work crowd gathering here and settling into the vibe. 2 Irwin Ave.