5 incredible new restaurants near Toronto perfect for a weekend road trip

Sometimes the best reason to get out of Toronto isn’t a winery or a beach day, but a really good meal. Lately, a handful of new restaurants have been giving people the excuse to explore beyond the city limits. From Italian classics in a century-old home in Thornbury to a waterfront taverna in Pickering, here are five road trip-worthy new restaurants to visit near Toronto.

Polpette

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Thornbury has no shortage of charming places to eat, but Polpette is worth a visit for its charming setting alone, tucked inside a century-old home! Try the house meatballs braised in pomodoro, a La Polpettina pizza topped with mini meatballs and smoked scamorza, spaghetti and polpette, rigatoni alla vodka piccante or a seafood spaghetti with lobster, shrimp and trout roe. Finish with the tiramisù classico or lemon-ricotta cheesecake, and you’ll have the perfect excuse for the just-over-two-hour drive. 27 Bridge St E, Thornbury.

Bocado Collingwood

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This Spanish-inspired restaurant’s Collingwood location is now open on Huron St, joining its sibling in Picton, but the menu has enough options to justify the two-hour drive. Start with the jamón croquetas, pulpo with Cookstown potatoes and paprika, and patatas with brava sauce and garlic aioli, then go with the wagyu skirt steak or one of the paellas (the mixed version with chistorra sausage, scallops and pasta clams is especially worth the trip). 31 Huron Street, Collingwood.

Watr Taverna + Ristorante

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Although it’s a shorter drive just east of the city, Watr makes Pickering feel like a mini lakeside retreat. The new two-storey restaurant sits by Frenchman’s Bay and boasts marina views, with a second-floor event space and a menu featuring coastal and Mediterranean eats. Opt for the East Coast oysters with jalapeño-yuzu mignonette, miso sesame salmon carpaccio, linguine ai frutti di mare loaded with scallops, shrimp, mussels and calamari, or the squid ink seafood risotto. If you want something richer, there’s also the miso black cod and whole lobster tail, with dessert temptations like the tiramisu or pistachio-burnt Basque cheesecake. About a 40-minute drive from Toronto. 590 Liverpool Rd, Pickering.

Brunchie

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If your road trip plans are more daytime-oriented, make a pit stop at Brunchie in Thornbury. This new diner is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., takes walk-ins only, and serves the best all-day breakfast-and-lunch eats! Go straight for one of the bennies, especially the smoked salmon version or the Canadian Classic with peameal bacon. Then dig into the breakfast poutine topped with cheese curds, poached eggs and brown butter hollandaise, a chorizo omelette with roasted peppers and pico de gallo, or a club sammie for lunch, and complement your meal with a chia seed pudding parfait if you’ve still got room. Finish it all off with a mimosa or an Aperol spritz. 81 King St E (Hwy 26), Thornbury.

Rosetta

This new Picton restaurant from chef Grant van Gameren is slated to open this month on Main St, and even before the doors open, it already sounds like a serious draw for Toronto diners! Chef Luke Haines is leading the kitchen, and guests can expect Italian-inspired classics with a steak house edge, as well as a seafood and raw bar program. Watch out for the seafood towers, oysters, fresh pastas, grilled meats and classic cocktails. Bonus: some ingredients will come from van Gameren’s own six-acre organic farm! Find out more about Rosetta here.