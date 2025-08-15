5 CNE foods you’ll be sick of seeing on social media by labour day

By now, every outlet has already published the full list of this year’s CNE food creations — from pickle boats and noodle pizza to lobster ice cream and glitter tea. But not all of them are going to be hits. Some will vanish before the first weekend is over. Others will create pandemonium and lineups that stretch pass the ferris wheel. So instead of rehashing the whole menu, here are the five we think will dominate your Instagram, TikTok and group chats.

1. Butter ice cream

Move over, deep-fried, there’s a better butter in town. Legend Dairy’s sweet-and-salty soft serve is super indulgent and the novelty of actual butter in dessert form will have people lining up for the “just one bite” experience. (Food Building)

2. Ice “Kreamchi” dumplings

For those who are into all things sweet and savoury, these Korean pork dumplings topped with ice cream, bulgogi bacon glaze and kimchi from K-Dee’s Twisted Gourmet & Co., are a must-try. Some will call it genius, others a disaster. Either way, it’s a CNE reaction video waiting to happen. (Food Truck Frenzy)

3. The BACONE with spicy habanero bacon cotton candy

Who in Toronto could say no to Greekery Bakeshop’s pastry cone stuffed with cream, coated in maple, wrapped in fiery cotton candy and topped with a butter tart? This sugar-and-bacon spectacle was made for TikTok. (Midway).

4. Deep fried frozen watermelon

Sweet, crispy, and totally over-the-top, the deep fried frozen watermelon from Mr. Pickle is already blowing up on social media. Everyone’s obsessed, and the CNE literally just opened. (Midway)

5. Chicken nugget cookies

Craig’s Cookies already has cult status, so when you throw in chicken nuggets, BBQ dipping sauce and the weirdness factor, and you’ve got a cookie that’s gonna grab some major attention. (Food Truck Frenzy)