$15 won’t buy you much in Toronto, except maybe the best lunch you’ve had all month

If your weekday lunch routine feels like a depressing rotation of wilted salads and leftovers, Stackt Market is trying to change that — at least on Wednesdays. Starting July 2, the shipping-container market at Bathurst and Front is launching Lunch & Local, a new 12-week summer series that promises $15 meals, new food vendors and even live music!

Every Wednesday from 12 to 3 p.m., the market’s patios and container kitchens will play host to a curated mix of food stalls, offering special menus capped at $15. You can expect familiar faces like Sundays Pasta Lab and the ever-Instagrammable Haydn’s Açaí, alongside newcomers like Oi Sushi and Pampered Pig BBQ. If you’re picturing tacos, handmade pasta and açaí bowls you’ll want to photograph before eating, you’re not far off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STACKT (@stacktmarket)

Stackt has tried to build a reputation as more than just a trendy market, and this new lunch series fits with that pitch. There’s also live music booked for every Wednesday, turning the outdoor green space into a kind of casual open-air stage. And while there still may be people there taking Zoom calls from picnic tables, it’s going to be hard to pass up this experience.

The launch kicks off with a soft open on Canada Day (Tuesday, July 1), followed by the official start on Wednesday, July 2. To mark the occasion, Stackt is hiding 50 “Lunch On Us” cards around the site starting at 10 a.m It’s a great reason to show up early and start checking under benches.

Lunch & Local runs every Wednesday through September 17. It’s a fun way to break up the week and maybe try something new without spending $30 on a salad bowl. And definitely better than eating at your desk.