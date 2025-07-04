15 Toronto breakfast sandwiches to put on your summer bucket list

When it comes to breakfast sandwiches in Toronto, there’s one name that inevitably tops the conversation: Gold Standard. We all know it, we all love it — and for good reason. It’s the blueprint for what a perfect morning bite should be. But Toronto’s breakfast sandwich scene goes far deeper than this Dundas West staple. Like New York, our city is brimming with spots where the humble breakfast sandwich gets reimagined, dialed up, or stripped back to its simple, greasy roots. From biscuits dripping in hot honey to bagels stacked with pickles and hot sauce, here are 15 sandwiches worth building your entire morning (or afternoon) around.

1. Dad’s Breakfast and Coffee

Little Portugal’s coolest new hangout is Dad’s, a hip spot from Phil Akkawi (previously the mind

behind The Libertine) inspired by New York’s breakfast sandwich obsession. Open just a month,

it’s already winning hearts with inventive spins. The Katsu Sando steals the show: a panko-crusted fried egg layered with caramelized onions, chili crisp, and aioli. The Dad’s 48 — egg, hashbrown, cheddar, ketchup, plus bacon or sausage — nods to Akkawi’s father’s birth year. But the sleeper hit is their egg salad sandwich, a dreamy mix of steamed egg, remoulade, house pickles and a hashbrown. Chef Giuseppe Sansone (Bar Buca, Badiali) is behind the magic, making this tiny spot an unexpected new heavyweight contender in Toronto’s breakfast game. 1473 Dundas St. W.

2. Made-Rite

In Kensington Market, Leemo Han’s diner is a groovy ‘70s dream — wood panels, vintage knick-knacks and unapologetically retro eats. At Made-Rite, you won’t find artisanal sourdough or fancy aiolis. Here it’s all about classics: a bacon, egg and cheese on a plain white Kaiser, exactly the way it should be served. Try the sausage egg and cheese where links are split in half, or go full Americana with a chopped cheese so sloppy it comes with a spoon. It’s the only Han spot where Kewpie doesn’t make an appearance. 68 Wales Ave.

3. Mini Bar

This Korean-run downtown spot feels like an Asian bodega mashed up with a classic Toronto coffee counter. Shelves are packed with snacks, handwritten signs announce daily specials and the menu swings wildly from breakfast sandwiches to sushi rolls. Grab their English muffin sandwich — egg, ham, cheese — for just $5.50, or a western, grilled cheese, or BLT. It’s the perfect hangover fixer: cheap, salty, satisfying. Walk in for a sandwich, walk out with donuts, chips, maybe a soda. The low-key vibe makes it feel like a neighbourhood secret, not an Instagram set piece — and that’s exactly its charm. 116 Spadina Ave.

4. Dear Grain

Primarily a bread shop on a mission to bring real bread back to Toronto, Dear Grain also serves

knockout breakfast sandwiches that often sell out by mid-morning. Their To the Max loads bacon, egg, ham, cheddar, scallion aioli and tomato jam onto a sourdough bun topped with everything seasoning. If you’re after something lighter, the Spanish omelette sandwich pairs caramelized onion, arugula pesto and white cheddar with a fluffy omelette. 48 Ossington Ave. & 175 Roncesvalles Ave.

5. Sleepy Pete’s

Sleepy Pete’s brings southern comfort to Kensington Market with sandwiches all built on tender

buttermilk biscuits. Their must-try is the egg, bacon, Kraft cheese and hot honey — a sweet, salty, messy dream. Swap bacon for sausage, or branch out with poblano and egg for vegetarians. If you’re feeling indulgent, try their Monte Cristo, stuffed with Jarlsberg and blueberry jam, dipped in egg and griddled on brioche. They even have biscuits and gravy, because sometimes you need the full Southern treatment. 69 Kensington Ave.

6. Kitten and the Bear

Famed for their British-worthy scones and small-batch jams, Kitten and the Bear is the classiest

pick on this list. The Parkdale shop lets you build a sneaky breakfast sandwich: pick a scone (try

buttermilk), then they’ll layer in egg, cheese and a swipe of homemade red pepper jelly for a hit

of sweet heat. With scones like toasted coconut-pineapple or savoury feta-spinach-honey rotating

weekly, you might find yourself leaving with a bag full or three for home. 1414 Dundas St W.

7. Lazy Daisy’s Cafe

Leslieville’s Lazy Daisy is all about responsibly sourced goodness, and it shows. Their biscuit

sandwiches start with jalapeño cheddar buns and stack up eggs, Mennonite smoked bacon, white

cheddar, tomato, lettuce and avocado. Try the Rise N’ Fry with spicy fried chicken, egg, spinach and whipped honey butter, or go big with the Hi’ Rise — two eggs, bacon, avo, tomato, spinach, cheddar and a kiss of garlic mayo. If you’re vegan, the Rise of the Vegan with tofu omelette and mushrooms on a cheddar-jalapeño biscuit has you covered. 1515 Gerrard St E.

8. Primrose Bagel

This Oakwood Village spot comes closest to Toronto’s version of a New York bagel shop. Sure,

they have bacon egg and cheese, but the real star is the Bodega Bagel: egg, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, garlic aioli, Cholula and hot sauce. It’s messy, tangy, crunchy, spicy — basically

everything you want at 9 a.m. (or noon, we won’t judge). 317 Oakwood Ave.

9. Elijah’s Automatic Flame Broiled

Originally a burger joint, Elijah’s has quietly pivoted into serving incredible breakfast burritos wrapped in fresh, house-made flour tortillas. And before you ask — yes, breakfast burritos count

as a breakfast sandwich, and it would be a crime not to have at least one on this list. Go classic

with chorizo and egg, hearty with shredded beef and egg, or underrated with the bean and cheese, a sleeper hit that’s rich, gooey and criminally overlooked. 821 The Queensway

10. Coco’s Neighbourhood Coffee Shop

Little Italy’s cozy shop stocked with eclectic pastries and cute cake slices is also home to arguably the area’s most decadent breakfast sandwich. Their Angel Biscuit is stuffed with bacon, egg, white cheddar and hot honey butter, all on a pillowy homemade biscuit that definitely lives up to its angelic name. 668 College St.

11. Hot Pork

What started as a pandemic sausage delivery biz is now a bustling deli counter with its own industrial smoker. Hot Pork serves up fast-food-style sandwiches made with premium house meats. Try their smoked brisket with egg, BBQ sauce, mayo; pork belly with the same; or go big with the BBQ Combo which piles both on with cheese, hot sauce and mayo. If you’re feeling fancy, citrus-cured salmon with lemon cream cheese and capers is also on deck. 932 Dundas St W.

12. Dough Bakeshop

This family-run bakery has been a leader in the breakfast sandwich scene since 2009. Their hand-rolled challah bun is the base for a simple, perfect combo: fried free-range egg, peameal bacon, cheddar, grilled tomato, avocado, mayo and hot sauce. Go classic (The Peameal), veggie, or both. The buns are baked fresh daily and usually sell out before noon, so don’t sleep in or you’ll miss what might be the best breakfast sandwich in the east end. 173 Danforth Ave.

13. Saving Gigi Cafe

This Bloorcourt Village fave is having a well-deserved moment, thanks largely to their next-level

breakfast sandwich. A fluffy egg patty with spinach, red peppers, red onions and Havarti is paired with crispy bacon (or mushrooms) and a secret breakfast sauce, all squished between a golden jalapeño cheddar biscuit. Every bite is smoky, buttery, spicy — a true morning luxury. 859 Bloor St W.

14. First and Last Coffee Shop

This Annex hole-in-the-wall looks like a ‘90s sitcom set and feels like a true hidden gem. Their

sandwich is deceptively simple: fried egg, cheese, house pickles, homemade pesto mayo on an

English muffin, optionally with bacon, then panini pressed for crispy edges. If you know, you

know. 346 Dupont St.

15. Voodoo Child Cocktail and Espresso Bar

By night, it’s a popular cocktail bar. By day (or groggy afternoon), Voodoo Child flips the script with their Voodoo Breakfast Sandwich: peameal bacon, egg, hashbrown, cheese, spicy mayo and ketchup on a fluffy brioche. Served until 5 p.m., it’s your perfect hair-of-the-dog excuse to roll out of bed and come back for round two. 388 College St.