10 best places to go apple picking near Toronto

The weather is just starting to get cooler, and that means it’s apple season! Some apples love the colder air, and those varieties are often sweeter (like the popular Honeycrisp) — but some apples do well in warmer weather.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the apple orchards. Because trees get picked quickly, it’s best to call the farm you want to visit ahead of time to see if the variety you’re looking for is still available. Some apple orchards sell apples by the bag (instead of by weight), and very few orchards will allow you to bring your own apple bag. And bring cash if you want to get through the line fast (but check in advance if your orchard of choice accepts cash!

Here are the top places to pick apples near the GTA this fall – remember, eye to the sky!

Apple season is in full swing at Albion Orchards with McIntosh apples ready this week. You can grab a 10-pound bag of apples for $25 and 20 pounds for $45 (though we’ve heard that if you wait until the end of the season when pickings are slim, Albion offers discounts). Albion is located in Caledon, so it’s the perfect quick trip for a lazy weekend. More details about Albion’s current varieties can be found on their website, but the farm updates their Facebook page more frequently, so make sure to check that page before you go.

Pine Farms Orchard in the King Township is currently picking Wealthy apples; McIntosh apples will likely be ready for picking on Sept. 12. Other varieties including Honeycrisp and Red Delicious will soon be available throughout this month to the middle of October. The farm offers 21 varieties of apples throughout the season, and charges $2.35 per pound, plus an entrance fee of $10 per person. Enjoy Pine Farms’ bakeshop and café while you’re there as well, where you can shop freshly-baked and frozen pies, vegan and gluten-free treats, and even treats for your dog!

At Pingle’s, you will soon be able to pick Ginger Gold, Paula Red, Macintosh, Royal Gala and Cortland apples, with Honeycrisp coming soon after. Wait until later in the month for Empire, Northern Spy and Red Delicious apples. The price of apples is $24 for 10 pounds and $39 for 20 pounds. Tickets must be purchased online before visiting the farm — general admission online in September will cost $13 and include access to the farm’s harvest festival featuring a corn maze, wagon rides and more.

King City’s JC Agri Orchard opens this weekend on Sunday, Sept. 14 for pick-your-own apple season. The farm usually offers Cortland, Silken and McIntosh at the start of the season. Apples are $2.35 per pound, and you’re encouraged to bring your own bag (or pay $0.50 for each bag). It’s best to check the farm’s Facebook before you arrive to ensure that the apples you want are still available. Admission is $10 per person and includes an entertainment area featuring live music.

Organics Family Farm in Markham is a small organic farm that’s currently picking a few varieties of apples — Lobo, Prima and Ginger Gold will be available over the weekend, while Honeycrisp will likely be ready around Sept. 20 and Royal Gala around Sept. 15. The farm does get picked out frequently and closes while awaiting new crops. It’s best to check the farm’s Facebook page (updated regularly) for details before you go. The $17 entry fee per person includes a 5 lb bag of apples; any additional bags after that are priced at $12 for a 5 lb bag, $24 for 10 lbs and $48 for a half bushel or 20 pounds.

Downey’s is picking apples at its Caledon and Breslau locations. Downey’s has plenty of varieties available, and no reservations are required to visit the farm — plus no admission fee! Apples are $26 per 10-pound bag and $42 for 20 pounds. Check out the farm’s picking list to see which varieties are in season — Ginger Gold and McIntosh will be ready by this weekend.

McIntosh and Silken apples await you at Chudleigh’s in Halton Hills, with Royal Galas being ready to pick by Sept. 17 and Honeycrisp by Sept. 19.The farm also has play areas, farm animals and nature trails to explore. Tickets and reservations must be purchased and made before visiting the farm, so book ahead – it’ll cost you $17.50 per person to enter, or $15.50 for kids and $16.50 for seniors. They’re cash-free, so bring your cards!

Dixie Orchards’ earliest pick-your-own varieties are Ginger Gold, Sunrise, Bubblegum, Gala and McIntosh. You have to pre-purchase a bag and it’s recommended that you make a reservation before visiting the farm, especially on weekends. It will cost you $6.20 per person to enter, excluding kids under two.

Watson Farms is currently picking Honecrisp and Ginger Gold apples, with many other varieties to come as the weather gets cooler. Apples are priced at $2.75 per pound, and no reservations are required, though it will cost you $5 to enter ($3 for kids). Tractor and wagon rides are also available on weekends. Watson Farm keeps its website frequently updated, so check before you go.

McIntosh, Ginger Gold, Royal Gala and many other varieties are available early-September at Carl Laidlaw Orchards in Brampton. Reservations are not required, but it is first-come-first-serve at the farm, which is open weekends only. Apples are $20 for a 10 lb bag and admission will cost you $16 for adults and $9 for kids.