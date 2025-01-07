This trending fabric is the perfect fashion find for a brutal Toronto winter

One of C anada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker or tune into her podcast Beyond Style Matters, available wherever you get your podcasts.

January is all about staying cozy and comfortable, and this season, one chic and fuzzy fabric has risen above the rest. We’ve curated all the best fleece finds from across the city with Jeanne Beker’s expert advice, from toques and pullovers to belt bags and pants.

A. DENIM JACKET

It really is fleece! This trucker jacket is cut and sewn from cotton fleece that’s printed to look like denim on the outside. Over the Rainbow, $410, 55 Bloor St. W.

B. BOOTS

Add an extra layer of warmth to your winter ensemble with these lace-up, thick-soled Pajar boots. Browns,$275, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

C. DOG SWEATER

The mix of quilted and faux sherpa fabrics makes for an ultra-stylish (and warm) accessory for your pup. Pajar, $78, ca.pajar.com

D. EARMUFFS

Made of curly fleece, these earmuffs add a bit of retro charm to any boring winter outfit. Good Neighbour, $90, 1212 Yonge St.

E. LONGLINE JACKET — Jeanne’s Pick

“This colour is so sweet and unexpected for the season, and I like the minimalist cut of it.” Wuxly, $315, 825 Queen St. W.

F. MEN’S ZIP UP

This colour is unexpected and bright and the jacquard plaid print would go well with denim or a loose fitting trouser. Lost & Found, $215, 12 Ossington Ave.

G. SCARF — Jeanne’s Pick

“This kind of mocha, café colour is very on trend for the season. It goes with everything, and this scarf looks so absolutely cozy, you’ll never want to take it off.” Sporting Life, $80, 9350 Yonge St.

H. TOQUE

This Canadian-made toque is made of Polartec sherpa fleece and is the perfect pop of red for the season. Ease, $80, 1446 Dundas St. W.

I. SNEAKERS

Sure, this fleece won’t do much to keep you warm, but there’s something both cozy and cool about a pop of fuzz on your footwear. Lost & Found, SALE $95, 12 Ossington Ave.

J. VEST

The boxy shape of this argyle vest would layer well over everything from oversized dress shirts to cozy turtlenecks. Gravitypope, SALE $179.99, 1010 Queen St. W.

K. JACKET

This elegant teddy jacket’s high neckline and piping details are super chic and will carry you through the spring and fall as well. Fig Tree, $310, 2184 Bloor St. W.

L. BELT BAG — Jeanne’s Pick

“What a beautiful, nice ivory. This adds a touch of sporty elegance to any outfit.” Relevé, $140, 1727 Bayview Ave.

M. PANTS

Checkered fleece pants are just the thing for the adventurous shopper — wear them on the slopes or out on a winter walk through Trinity Bellwoods Park. Park & Province, $225, 927 Queen St. W.

N. ZIP SWEATER — Jeanne’s Pick

“Leopard print seems to have never been more popular than this season; all the international runways were full of it!” Muttonhead, $170, 163 Roncesvalles Ave.

O. CAP

Patchwork fleece swatches lend a vintage sensibility to this casual cap. Gravitypope, $140, 1010 Queen St. W.

