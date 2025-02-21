Flavour Network is changing the game for food TV

There’s a new food channel ready to spice up your screen with a fresh twist on programming tailored to Canadian tastes. Now streaming on STACKTV, Flavour Network is serving up an exciting range of Canadian originals mixed with popular international and exclusive shows. Whether you’re a foodie who loves competitions or someone who enjoys experimenting with new recipes, Flavour Network is sure to satisfy every craving.

Launched earlier this year, the channel brings big inspiration, including a diverse and cutting-edge take on all things food, from nail-biting competitions to adventurous culinary tours.

On Flavour Network, you’ll find a lineup of familiar chefs, including global stars like Gordon Ramsay, Carla Hall and Adam Richman, alongside Canadian favourites, including celebrated pastry chef Anna Olson, restaurateur Mark McEwan and cook and TV host Eden Grinsphan.

And don’t worry, all your foodie favourites will be making a comeback, like Top Chef Canada Season 12 and Great Chocolate Showdown, alongside exciting new additions like Pamela’s Cooking with Love, where Pamela Anderson invites chefs to her stunning rural property on Vancouver Island. For a dose of comedy, comedian and actor Andrew Phung brings the laughs in The Big Burger Battle, where seven burger-obsessed cooks and chefs compete in the kitchen to prove who can become the world’s best Burger Master.

Other exciting new shows include Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall and Adam Richman Eats Britain, which will see the foodie embarking on a unique culinary tour of Britain, visiting places that share their name with a famous food, from Sandwich to Scone. In addition to food documentaries, cooking challenges, and travelogues, the network will roll out new content throughout the year.

Flavour Network is available to stream on STACKTV, so whether you’re at home or on the go, you can easily access full episodes of all your favourite shows. The best part? Everything is on-demand, so you can watch your favourite content whenever it suits you. Subscribe to STACKTV with a 14-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video.