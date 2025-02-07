Five Ways: Here are the best romantic events to book for Valentine’s Day in Toronto

Valentine’s Day is next week Friday — no worries if you haven’t yet figured out what to do for a perfect date night, there are tons of shows, events and activities that you and your loved one can check out on Feb. 14! From music at twilight to sultry comedy plays about modern-day dating, here are some of the most romantic events in Toronto that will make you and your partner swoon.

Get in the mood while listening to Broadway masterpieces at an intimate candlelit concert in one of Toronto’s most magical locations, Casa Loma. The event will feature music by the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Maestro Paolo Busato. Guests will travel the 800-foot tunnel below Austin Terrace, to the Carriage Room. On Valentine’s Day evening, enjoy a one-of-a-kind Broadway to Opera symphony bathed in candlelight, with Sara Papini (Soprano) and Joey Niceforo (Tenor) performing Phantom of the Opera, Annie Get Your Gun, and more! Doors open at 7:00 pm, performance starts at 7:30 pm. Price: $90 per person. Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace.

If you’re looking to mix romance with a bit of comedy, check out Table for Two! This hilarious production delves into the trials and tribulations of modern-day dating, featuring Ghanaian actress Akosua Amo-Adem as Abby — a woman on her way to meet yet another online suitor (the mysterious JD45). Her last date with Marcus007 couldn’t have gone worse, but who knows, maybe this time it will be different? This production provides a candid exploration of the digital dating landscape, where swipes, likes and matches collide with cultural traditions, personal aspirations and desires. Feb 11-13 (8 pm); Feb 15 (2 pm, 8 pm). Contact the Young Centre Box Office for ticket options for Feb 14, 8:00 pm. Price: Approx. $40-$96. Where: Michael Young Theatre, Young Centre for the Performing Arts, 50 Tank House Lane.

We’re always told to not mix business with pleasure — thankfully, stand-up comedians Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte ignored that advice! The two met while performing at a comedy club in New York City. They started dating and got some matching tattoos before getting hitched (the rest is history). For the last few years, the couple has toured the world with their unique show — audiences first get to enjoy their individual sets, but then each show closes with the two coming together on stage, playing off each other and the crowd! The show starts at 7 pm. Price: $35+. Where: Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street W.

You and your date can swoon over music from Titanic — the famous 1997 Oscar-winning film will be set to the biggest-selling orchestral soundtrack of all time! The TO Live Orchestra, Amadeus Choir, Celtic musicians, and a vocalist will perform James Horner’s score live-to-picture on a vast HD screen, making it the perfect setting for a romantic evening. Rated PG 13. Run time: 195 minutes (plus a 20-minute intermission). Starts at 7 pm. Price: $59.49-$129.49 (includes HST and per-ticket fees). Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front St E.

The award-winning Vertical Show will allow you to immerse yourself in a fairytale story told through pole dancing, gymnastics, acrobatics, and theatrical art. This show features world-class athletes and titled performers from across the globe, making it a super sultry and mesmerizing performance (your date will thank you). Doors open at 7 pm. Price: $44+ (or spend $75.20 for a VIP package, including best-in-house seating, a complimentary drink, and other surprises). Where: The Royal Theatre, 608 College St.