Five Ways: Here are the best Dungeons & Dragons experiences in Toronto

Maybe it’s because all things ’80s are now the rage, or maybe it is the profound impact of Stranger Things, for whatever reason iconic role playing game Dungeons & Dragons is popular again. For Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) fans looking to experience the infamous tabletop game in the real world, Toronto offers some of the best live-action experiences, shows and events that celebrate this fantasy role-playing game! Here are five immersive D&D settings taking place across the city where you can bring your medieval fantasy realm to life.

What happens when the world’s best improvisers decide to play an actual Dungeons & Dragons campaign live on stage? You get “The Roll Players”! This show is filled with epic quests, dramatic moments, and hilarious comedy scenes (again, it’s all improvised). The stage comes alive as improvisational legends like Kris Siddiqi (“I woke up a Vampire”), Aurora Browne (“Baroness Von Sketchshow”) and Andy Hull (“What We Do in the Shadows”) step into the shoes of fighters, wizards, and rogues. Expect memorable characters, intricate stories, and a bunch of monster-killing! This monthly, live-action D&D production takes place at Comedy Bar Danforth (2800 Danforth Ave). The next event is on Feb 25 at 8:30 pm. Tickets: $20/person for general admission.

Whether you’re a seasoned D&D player or new to the world of tabletop role-playing games, this is the perfect event to connect with other D&D lovers and immerse yourself in a game! As with any D&D game, each person acts as a character in the story while the Dungeon Master (in this case, Jeremy from Changeling Gaming) acts as the referee or guide. The “one-shot” experience means that this is a complete story that takes place in one session of gameplay. Together, players will have to solve dilemmas, explore dungeons, find treasures, and perhaps even slay dragons! Tickets: $34 – $39.40. When: Feb 25, 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm. Where: Snakes & Lattes Annex (600 Bloor St W).

Looking to “save the realms” and be a real-life hero? Then join this unique D&D immersive role-playing game! Start your journey by choosing what kind of adventurer you want to become, then embark on a magical quest to recover a powerful gem from the clutches of a villainous dragon. The experience is filled with immersive theatre, cinematic videos, intricate designs, soundscapes, interactive stations and thematic food and beverages across a massive 15,000+ square-foot space! Each quest lasts about 60 minutes, but you can spend an unlimited amount of time at the market with themed food and drinks as well as tons of merchandise. Tickets: $39+. Where: The GYGO Entertainment Complex (99 Rathburn Rd. W, Mississauga), across from Square One Shopping Centre.

This is more of a cultural take on D&D, but definitely worth a visit for tweens between the ages of 10 and 14! Discover the cultures and artifacts that inspired the mysteries, creatures, and weapons from Dungeons & Dragons, as well as other popular tabletop roleplaying games. You’ll get to navigate through ancient ruins and enchanted lagoons while playing an ongoing campaign in this ROM-inspired table-top realm. Create characters, collaborate, strategize and try to stay on the Dungeon Master’s good side! When: Every Saturday until March 1 (excluding Feb 15), and Saturdays, April 5 – June 7 (excludes April 19 and May 17). Cost: Part of the ROMKids Program, $310.

If you’re new to roleplaying games, the TorontoDnD community should be the first place you check out — the group hosts games all over the city that let players of all experiences jump into games without the need to schedule or coordinate an event. Some events are gameplay-focused, some are for newbies, some are for learning about RPGs, and others are just meant for hanging out — whichever one you decide to attend, you’ll meet tons of new people since you’ll be playing with different characters all the time. Registration is easy: Create an account on their website, register as one or more characters, and sign up (and attend) events! They also have a complete guide to help get you started. Tickets: $11.