Five reasons to visit Toronto’s top hair transplant clinic

The hair transplant industry has seen plenty of growth over the past decade, as more and more men and women experiencing hair loss have looked for permanent solutions. While travelling overseas has previously been the only option for those seeking an operation, a Toronto hair transplant clinic is looking to change that. As Canada’s largest hair transplant clinic, The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic is revolutionizing the hair restoration industry for Torontonians and Canadians.

Cutting edge transplant technology

Those seeking hair transplants want to find a clinic they can trust — and The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic’s record makes that easy. They perform the most Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplants in North America — a process which refers to removing hair follicles from healthy donor sites on the scalp, often the sides and back of the head, to balding areas of the head. The clinic uses SmartGraft or NeoGraft FUE hair transplant technology for each operation, both of which allow for faster recovery and more minimal scarring than other technologies, as well as a relatively painless experience. Long, visible scars are a thing of the past thanks to FUE hair transplant technology — and with an average of 94-96 per cent overall take rate of transplanted hairs, patients receive extremely natural and high-coverage results.

Canada’s largest private surgery centre

As Canada’s largest private surgery centre for hair restoration, The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic has more experience than any other centre, and with an extremely diverse patient base. The clinic has experience with all types of hair, treating thousands of patients with consistent, top quality results. And with such a large clinic, interested patients won’t have to wait months and months to get the operation they need to boost their confidence — this one-day procedure will have you in and out in the same day and ready to recover.

As a private facility, potential hair transplant clients also have the ability to see the cosmetic centre first-hand and receive all the privacy and discretion they need. Offering services that include everything from beard and transplant and scalp tattooing to platelet-rich plasma (PRP) hair therapy and stem cell banking, patients have so many options to choose from for their hair restoration experience.

A perfect safety record

Torontonians who are interested in hair restoration but have been putting it off out of fear should feel completely comfortable putting their hair in the capable hands of The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic. In performing thousands of hair transplants, the clinic has kept a perfect safety record, prioritizing hygiene, post-care follow-ups and extremely competent medical teams above all else.

With Canadian-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Cory Torgerson at the helm of The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic, patients are receiving top quality care from a leading authority in the country.

The out-of-hospital clinic is fully registered and authorized with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, and Dr. Torgerson’s medical staff are always qualified and registered, frequently updating and upgrading their certification to stay up-to-date with the latest technology and operating procedures.

VIP service in a luxury clinic

Located in the heart of Yorkville, The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic offers a VIP service for patients visiting this luxury clinic. You’ll receive a personalized hair loss treatment plan based on your individual needs, taking into consideration age and gender, pattern of hair loss, size of donor area and the size of coverage needed for the transplant area. Dr. Torgerson’s clinic also uses cutting-edge technology to provide clients with a realistic simulation of what your hair could look like depending on proposed coverage. The photo imaging system can reflect light, medium or dense changes in hair transplantation and will give you a picture of what the results of the hair transplant will be before the operation even begins.

The treatment plan will also take into account your budget and your desired outcome, and once the operation is done, the clinic continues to provide one-on-one care — you’ll be regularly scheduled for post-operation appointments up to one year after treatment to ensure optimal results. The clinic also offers solutions to prevent further hair loss from surrounding areas too, fulfilling the promise of a truly permanent hair restoration experience.

An end to risky overseas operations

Medical tourism is booming, and many have been tempted by bargain prices offered by less-regulated industries, promising hair restoration for half the cost. But the risks often aren’t worth it — operations performed by unverified or inexperienced clinics have resulted in scarring, poor hair growth, a depleted donor area contributing further to balding and even serious infections.

With this Toronto clinic offering comparable prices coupled with the highest safety standards and medical expertise, there’s never a need to put yourself at risk for a cosmetic operation again. Why pay more in travel costs for a procedure that isn’t guaranteed to be risk-free? The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic, as the most recommended and reliable hair restoration centre in Canada, offers those seeking hair loss treatment a safe, high-quality and permanent solution close to home.