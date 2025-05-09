5 gorgeous Toronto parks for a picture-perfect Mother’s Day picnic

With the weather finally beginning to warm up and Mother’s Day on the horizon, there’s no better time to plan a celebratory picnic in the park to honour the mother figure in your household. A meal al fresco is the perfect way to show you care and spend some meaningful time together.

High Park

Toronto’s largest public park is easily accessible via transit and home to 18 designated picnic sites making this a prime location for an outdoor feast. Not to mention, over one-third of High Park remains in a natural state meaning that either pre- or post-picnic there are numerous options for a nature walk or hike.

Riverdale Park East

With an unmatched view of the city skyline you’ll be hard pressed not to find an adequate vantage point for an enjoyable picnic. The 18-hectare park near Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue offers plenty of green space for spreading out as well as a naturalized area at the north end of the park with many recreational trails ideal for walking.

Dufferin Grove Park

Sitting right across the street from Dufferin Mall, on Dufferin Street just south of Bloor Street West with nearby TTC access, this park has also grown into a vibrant community hub complete with a weekly farmers market and amenities for all ages. The large mature forest canopy provides plenty of shade and there are lots of benches and green space to choose from.

Trillium Park

Previously a parking lot, this scenic park located along the eastern edge of Ontario Place is home to an open-air pavilion and several rocky areas to climb for views of Lake Ontario (or just for fun). But no matter where you choose to unpack your picnic, there are plentiful views of the Toronto skyline to be had. In addition, you’ll find the William G. Davis Trail here, a 1.3-kilometre trail along the lake shore.

Ashbridges Bay

This park on the waterfront in the east end of Toronto is another picturesque place for a picnic. Portions of the Martin Goodman and Waterfront trails pass through the north end of the park if you feel like taking a stroll and Ashbridges Bay is also known for its bird watching opportunities as well as excellent sunset views.