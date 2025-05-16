Festivals, patios, and boat tours: The waterfront is the place to be this summer

Lead photo: Summer Music in the Garden – Harbourfront Centre

As the weather warms up, Toronto’s waterfront transforms into one of the city’s top destinations. With lakeview patios, the return of lively festivals, boat tours, kayak rentals and sunny days filled with cycling and beach days on the Toronto Islands, rising temperatures bring a fresh wave of activity to the waterfront.

Patios with a View

Torontonians are notorious for their patio enthusiasm. And nothing complements a sunny day like dining al fresco with lakefront views. With most patios opening their doors this weekend, here’s a list of some scenic patios to enjoy:

Simona | 59 Merchants’ Wharf

Amsterdam Brewhouse | 245 Queens Quay W.

Joe Bird | 207 Queens Quay W.

Irene | 25 Dockside Dr.

Boxcar Social | 235 Queens Quay W.

Festivals and Events

The waterfront comes alive this time of year with an incredible lineup of festivals and events. From the return of the historic Tall Ships Festival to musical performances, food markets and a variety of cultural events, there’s truly something for everyone. Here are some highlights of waterfront events that will keep you busy this season.

International Food + Drink Festival | May 17 – 19

Luminato at Harbourfront Centre | June 4 – 22

Toronto International Dragon Boat Festival | June 14 -15

Summer Music in the Garden | June 21-Aug 28

Toronto Waterfront Festival | June 28-29

Free Flicks | Tuesdays, July 8-Aug 28

Boating Adventures

For those eager to take to the water, Toronto’s waterfront offers diverse boating experiences. From a scenic tall ship cruise aboard the historic Kajama, to sailing adventures with Gone Sailing Adventures, to kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding at Toronto Island SUP or Harbourfront Canoe and Kayak Centre, there are so many options.

Biking Along the Waterfront

Cycling enthusiasts will appreciate the Martin Goodman Trail, a path providing picturesque views of Lake Ontario and access to key attractions. No bike? No problem. Convenient rental options on the waterfront include Wheel Excitement as well as island rentals such as Toronto Island Bicycle Rental and Bike Share Toronto, launching on the islands this weekend.

Exploring the Toronto Islands

Escape the city and discover the charm of the Toronto Islands this season. Whether you’re biking scenic trails, relaxing on the beach, paddling through peaceful lagoons, or enjoying a picnic or patio with skyline views, the Islands offer the perfect warm-weather getaway—just a short ferry or water taxi ride away!

This season, the waterfront is the place to be—make it your go-to destination! Dine on a lakeview patio, dive into a vibrant new festival, get out on the water, or escape to the island—your adventure starts on the waterfront. Visit waterfrontbia.com>> to plan your visit.