February’s greatest hits: The 12 best shows to check out this month

From an exploration of singing in ‘The Wolf in the Voice’ and the joys of Kumail Nanjiani to music legend Jack White and a festival of bold theatre at Rhubarb!, there is something for everyone this month. Here is a carefully curated list of the 12 big tickets in Toronto this month.

Jack White

The legendary lead vocalist and guitarist of the White Stripes, member of Dead Weather and Raconteurs, as well as founder of Third Man Records, Jack White hits town for three massive shows, two at Massey Hall, Feb. 7 to 8, and one at History, Feb. 6.

The Wolf In the Voice

Tarragon Theatre presents the world premiere of The Wolf in the Voice, an intimate exploration of the singer’s voice as the first musical instrument, featuring Neema Bickersteth, Jane Miller and Taurian Teelucksingh, running from Feb. 4 to 23.

Black History Celebration

A Celebration of Black History Through Music, features the U of T Gospel Choir, Juno Award-winning gospel artist Sharon Riley and an exciting blend of gospel, West African music, and dance on Feb. 8, at the Meridian Arts Centre.

Rhubarb! Festival

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is set to host the 46th Annual Rhubarb! Festival from Feb. 12 to 16, featuring 13 groundbreaking performances by both local and international artists, with daring new works, including Transpophagic Manifest, by Renata Carvalho.

Mardi Gras Mambo

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a high-energy Mardi Gras party at Koerner Hall, featuring the Grammy Award–winning Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, followed by an after party with Red Hot Ramble on Feb. 14.

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani, best known for his role in TV series Silicon Valley and his Academy Award–nominated screenplay for The Big Sick, as well as the most recent Ghostbusters movie, will bring his incredible humour to the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres on Feb. 8.

Aṣa

Nigerian-French singer-songwriter Aṣa will captivate Toronto audiences with her soulful blend of R & B, Jazz, Afropop and more during a live performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre scheduled for Feb. 9.

Just For One Day

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical is a celebration of the iconic 1985 global music event, featuring songs by legendary artists like Queen, U2 and David Bowie. The show runs at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto until March 16.

Bob Marley Tribute

Celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy at Toronto’s 19th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Tribute on Feb. 8, at Lee’s Palace. Featuring top acts from the city’s Roots Rock scene, this event honours the life and influence of one of history’s most iconic artists.

Winter Fest

Wavelength Winter Fest runs from Feb. 27 to March 1 at St. Anne’s Parish Hall. This three-night festival features a dynamic lineup of indie, punk, hip-hop and experimental artists, including Owen Pallett, Ducks Ltd. and many more.

Naomi Woo

Experience the Royal Conservatory Orchestra with Canadian conductor Naomi Woo on Feb. 7 at Koerner Hall. A rising star in the symphonic and operatic world, Woo will lead an unforgettable evening showcasing her artistry and dedication to music.

Underground Comedy Railroad

The Underground Comedy Railroad comes to Comedy Bar Danforth on Feb. 14 with a special Black Valentine’s night of comedy featuring Rodney Ramsey, Tamara Shevon, Daniel Woodrow, and Keesha Brownie. Expect hilarious performances.