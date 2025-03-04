Feature interview with T.O.’s Kathleen Munroe star of ‘Law & Order: Toronto’

Toronto actor Kathleen Munroe heads up the cast as ‘Law & Order: Toronto’ kicks off its second season on Citytv showing the city she calls home and its stories.

Tell us about the show heading into the new season?

In season two, we kind of level everything up. Everything feels a little bit bigger, a little more complex, some more action, some more suspense. I think knowing what the show is, knowing our dynamics, and then being able to come back with all of that under our belt just allows us to push everything further.

What is it like to showcase the city as Toronto instead of a stand-in for an American city?

It’s just special to not have to mask anything, not have to hide anything, and it’s just exciting to shoot in some of the really iconic places like Chinatown, the Rogers Centre and the Humber River.

Did you uncover moving insights and discover new places in the city while shooting?

I think one of the best things about the city is its neighbourhoods and the distinctive character of some of them. There are really so many different pockets to this place. I’m definitely guilty of sticking to my little zone. And so being able to venture out and be like, “Wow, what are these places? What are these places in Chinatown that I haven’t explored? What are these places in Etobicoke that I haven’t explored?” It feels exciting, and I’m definitely going to keep going back to explore.

I also loved the ultimate T.O. cameo with Kevin Drew in episode one.

It’s great, I think especially for this episode, because he’s got quite a profile here and to shine a little bit brighter of a light on the stuff was great. He’s beloved, so to put him in this scenario (in a homeless encampment) hopefully will just inspire some thinking about what.

OK, now you have to tell us about the queer line dancing series you’ve started up in the city.

I started line dancing in L.A. a couple years ago. It really started as a labour of love because the way that I felt in that community down in L.A., when I was there, was just so special. I didn’t want to come back and not have anywhere to come and line dance with a bunch of queer people and their friends. It’s a very welcoming and open environment. So I encourage everyone to come check it out.

What do you recommend to visitors in the city?

The first place is probably Imanishi Restaurant.

Where is your favourite Toronto view?

There’s a walkway in the northwest corner of High Park that looks out over the lake, and I just love that view.