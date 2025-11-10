How They Met: Canada’s top model Coco Rocha talks strutting the runway and walking down the aisle

Toronto-born Coco Rocha has graced the covers of countless issues of Vogue, worked with every top fashion house in the world and started her own model camp. Now, she’s bringing her expertise as host and judge of the new Project Runway Canada — premiering Nov. 14 on Crave. Here, she shares the very glamorous details of her marriage with artist James Conran.

How they met

I first met James at a house party in New York. It was his very first night in the city, and his new roommates had brought him along. I had just come from a gala and showed up wildly overdressed in an emerald green ball gown and jewels. He later told me he was wondering who the crazy girl in the gown was. I found out he was a talented artist doing murals around the city and later asked him to paint one in my apartment. We started spending more time together, and after a few years of friendship, we finally decided to date, which was the most natural thing in the world for us, but weird for our friends!

The first date

Our early dates were simple and sweet — dinner and long walks that often took us across the entire width of Manhattan. Later, he got more adventurous. I remember early on he took me horseback riding outside the city, and the next weekend, we went canoeing. Escaping the chaos of New York with my new love felt like such an adventure.

The proposal

James had the weekend free and suggested we visit a friend’s castle in France. Yes, somehow his friend from New Jersey owned a real castle in the Loire Valley! We took the train out and stayed in this magnificent place where every corner looked like a painting. I was sure he had brought me there to propose, but after a full day of perfect, romantic moments with no ring in sight, I started to think I had imagined it. Then that night, he surprised me with a candlelit dinner in the great hall, just the two of us, and that’s where he pulled out the ring and asked me to marry him. I cried so hard, I was so happy. We decided right then and there to get married in that castle, and we did just that, four months later.

The wedding and honeymoon

We were married on June 9, 2010, in France, with about 70 of our closest friends and family there to celebrate. Everyone stayed either in the castle or in the nearby village, and it turned into a wonderful multi-day wedding filled with laughter, good food, wine and time to truly enjoy each other’s company in the idyllic setting. For our honeymoon, we went to Corsica, which was actually my friend and designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s suggestion, and it couldn’t have been more perfect. It was the perfect mix of romance and adventure, with crystal-blue water, quiet mountain villages, and little coastal towns that felt untouched by time or tourism. We spent our days exploring hidden beaches, eating fresh seafood and driving along winding cliffside roads with the sea stretching endlessly beside us. It was the most peaceful, magical way to start our life together.

The kids

We have three children: Ioni James Conran, 10; Iver Eames Conran, 7; and Iley Ryn Conran, who turns five in November. They’re the light of our lives and truly the best parts of both of us.

The secret to success

Mutual respect, shared values and creative partnership are at the heart of our relationship. We give each other space to be full individuals while continuing to grow together. We support each other’s ambitions but stay grounded in what matters most — family, faith and trust. We choose communication over ego and believe deeply in the power of compromise.

Balancing careers and a relationship

Our careers and our relationship are really one and the same, work and home blend together seamlessly for us. We’ve never had a strict separation between the two, and honestly, it’s all we’ve ever known, but it works for us. We work with our friends and there’s a natural flow between our personal and professional lives that makes everything feel connected rather than competing.

Because we share the same creative worlds and work together, we understand the demands. When one of us is in the middle of an especially challenging time, the other instinctively gets it. We celebrate each other’s successes, carry each other through the stressful moments, and find joy in building something meaningful together.

The future together

I see us older, still in love, with grey hair, travelling, collaborating on projects and watching our children find their own paths. I imagine a home full of art and laughter. I see a partnership rooted in love, faith and art.