The best ways to spend Family Day long weekend in Toronto

If the winter blues are hitting you hard, you might be looking forward to spending a long weekend with your partners, kids, parents, friends and whomever else you count as family. Whether you’re looking for something to do with your toddler or with your teens, there are plenty of family-friendly events and activities to do around Toronto this weekend.

Here are just a few ways to spend Family Day in Toronto.

Have some family fun at the Bata Shoe Museum

Head to the Bata Shoe Museum this Family Day for some special family-oriented programming. Make fun crafts, including a mini game in a box, take a tour of the current exhibitions and style each other in the Try-On Shoes area. You can also play iSpy as a family all around the museum with our exhibition-themed activity cards.

Celebrate families of all species at the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is sure to be filled with animal lovers this weekend as family fun activities are scheduled from Saturday to Monday. Scavenger word hunts, animal enrichment demonstrations and character meet-and-greets promise a weekend of fun for kids of all ages — plus, this weekend you can get 10 per cent off a zoo membership in honour of Family Day.

Enjoy Family Day on The Bentway

The Bentway is cooking up some exciting activities for all ages this weekend, including some fabulous skating! Visitors can enjoy sailing along the 220-metre outdoor figure-eight trail, and on Monday, hours will be extended in honour of Family Day until 9 p.m. Kids and adults alike can also enjoy free hot chocolate!

Get a sugar rush at Sweet City Fest

Stackt Market is hosting a festival that’s made to satisfy your sweet tooth this long weekend. Treat the kids (and yourself) to special s’mores, candy and hot chocolate at the Sweet City Fest and explore a stacked lineup of exhibits, specials, performances, including face painting, a magic and illusion show and Family Day outdoor games.

Explore free art along the waterfront

The Winter Stations are back beginning this Family Day, just in time for some amazing art-focused and outdoors family fun. Featuring some of the most incredible installations from international artists stationed across the east end beaches, make a trip out of visiting each one. The stations will be on display until March 30.

Get in free at the Hockey Hall of Fame

Whether you live for the Leafs or are a player yourself, take the chance to spend Monday at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Kids under the age of 13 have free admission all day long, giving them plenty of time to marvel at specialty artifacts, hone their slapshot and take some selfies with the Stanley Cup — and snag a free gift.

Get your art on at the AGO

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) is fun all year round, but it’s going to be especially fantastic this weekend! The gallery is running free activities for kids all weekend long, including an all day dance party with DJ Oakeve, artmaking activities, storytelling with children’s author Nadia Hohn and more!

Pick up a new hobby for free

Spend your weekend getting hooked on a new outdoor activity. Family Day is one of only three weekends each year that Ontarians can fish for free without a license. Take the family on a drive outside the city to the Kawarthas, rent a hut, get bundled in layers and get on the ice.

Explore the ROM

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is running Family Day programming all weekend long. Meet anada’s first interactive and life-size Utahraptor, Sierra, create your own fossils, make some Jurassic junk art and enjoy a special Dino Hike of the ROM.

Have a kidapalooza

All long weekend, there’s Kidapalooza at YZD, featuring everything from magic shows and interactive dance parties to activity stations, inflatables, mechanical rides, a hula hoop fire show and more! Bring the whole family for a Family Day weekend full of entertainment.