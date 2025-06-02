Experience ‘Romeo & Juliet’ under the stars in Toronto’s High Park this summer

Canadian Stage returns to High Park this summer with a production of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved works, Romeo & Juliet, as part of its long-running Dream in High Park series. Now in its 42nd season, the outdoor theatre tradition continues to bring Shakespeare under the stars to thousands of Torontonians every summer.

Running from July 13 to Aug. 31, this year’s production of the world best-known tragic love story will be directed by Marie Farsi, known for her work on such productions as Fifteen Dogs and Ghost Quartet. Farsi makes her Dream in High Park debut with a new take on the Bard’s tale of star-crossed lovers, performed in the natural amphitheatre nestled lovingly in the city’s west-end green space.

Leading the cast are Praneet Akilla (SkyMed, Allegiance) as Romeo and Lili Beaudoin (I, Claudia, The Humans) as Juliet. The ensemble also includes Matthew G. Brown, Joella Crichton, Daniel Krmpotic, Ziska Louis, Diego Matamoros, Dan Mousseau, Meilie Ng, Asher Rose, Mike Shara, and Michaela Washburn.

“Romeo & Juliet is a truly thrilling theatrical experience and a huge audience favourite in the park,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “It has spectacular romance, heart-wringing tragedy, it explores enduring and universal themes of love, conflict, and fate – it could be the perfect Dream in High Park play. We are thrilled to have director Marie Farsi – who has emerged as one of the most exciting directors in the country – working with us for the first time. And we are equally thrilled to welcome Praneet Akilla and Lili Beaudoin in the title roles, who will surely prove to be a swoon-worthy R&J.”

The play, believed to have been written in the early 1590s, follows the doomed romance between Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, whose feuding families doom the young lovers’ fate. The story has endured for over four centuries and continues to be adapted across genres, from opera and ballet to contemporary film. We all know it, but we can never get enough of it.

Performances will run Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday shows starting earlier at 7 p.m. As always, the outdoor setting offers a relaxed and accessible way to experience Shakespeare, and audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, with advance reservations available online. Please, take advantage of this incredible Toronto summer tradition.