Experience an evening of Michelin-Star dining and music from an iconic Toronto band

Is there any better combo than incredible food and live music? Now, picture that food coming from a Michelin-starred chef, with Canadian music legends setting the vibe. That’s exactly what you get with Elora’s Icons Series — a seriously cool blend of first class dining and intimate performances. All this magic happens in the heart of the charming town, just a short drive from Toronto.

On Feb. 21, the series will bring together Broken Social Scene — one of Canada’s most iconic indie rock bands — and chef Patrick Kriss of Toronto’s renowned Alo Food Group. The evening promises mouthwatering food paired with an unforgettable live performance. Expect hits like “Lover’s Spit” and “It’s All Gonna Break” from the band, while Kriss, serves up a seasonal menu featuring everything from French delicacies to fresh seafood and perfectly cooked steak.

Only about 205 lucky guests per show will enjoy these once-in-a-lifetime experiences under glittering chandeliers, with every seat just mere steps away from the Icons talent. There doesn’t appear to be a dance floor, but the limited number of guests gives off a more personal experience (like you’re part of a private party and the singer breaks out a guitar later in the evening).

The first sold-out event took place on Jan. 17 and featured food by celebrated chef Ron McKinlay of Toronto’s Canoe restaurant. Calgary-born singer/songwriter Jann Arden came out later in the evening to perform a deeply intimate 90-minute concert.

The Icons Series, dreamed up by Canadian jewelry designer Kat Florence, has already got people buzzing and for good reason. There are tickets still available for rows 2-4, which include the concert/dinner plus special VIP winter market ‘48-hour wristbands’ for bottomless food and drink (up to $1,000 worth) at the Elora Village Of Lights chalets, located about 2 min from the Granary venue ($695/guest + tax).

The third and final Icons Series event is set for March 14, and we’re eagerly awaiting the reveal of which iconic music and Toronto food legends will take the stage that night! Keep an eye out on the event’s Instagram page for updates.