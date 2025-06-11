Everything you need to know to win Taste of Little Italy this weekend

Torontonians can explore the sights, sounds and flavours of Italy this weekend as the Taste of Little Italy 2025 transforms the heart of Little Italy into an iconic street festival!

From June 13–15, there’ll be live entertainment at the main stage at College and Shaw, street performance zones at Clinton, Euclid and Markham, and strolling performances at Beatrice and Palmerston. Visitors can also expect extended patio hours, multicultural vendors, tons of delicious food, carnival rides and more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Italy (@tolittleitaly)

When will the Taste of Little Italy 2025 festival take place?

Friday, June 13: 7 pm-1:00 am

Saturday, June 14: 11:00 am-11:00 pm

Sunday, June 15: 11:00 am-10:00 pm

Where will Taste of Little Italy 2025 take place?

In the heart of Little Italy, on College St W, between Shaw St and Bathurst St

Festival Schedule

Friday, June 13

Shaw St. (New main stage)

6:00 pm-11:00 pm, DJ Pulsar

Clinton St.

7:00 pm-8:30 pm, Dr. Draw

9:30 pm-11:00 pm, Malia Love

Euclid Ave.

7:00 pm-9:00 pm, Pino Cea

Markham St.

7:00 pm-10:00 pm, Carmen Spada

Saturday June 14

Shaw St. (New main stage)

11:30 AM-11:00 pm, DJ Pulsar

12:00 pm-12:30 pm, Indigenous Opening Ceremony

1:00 pm-10:00 pm, MC Andrea Trentadue

1:00 pm-2:00 pm, Cooking Show W/ Chef Luciano Schipano

2:30 pm-3:30 pm, DNA Project

4:00 pm-5:00 pm, Bruno Nesci & The Dreamers

5:30 pm-6:00 pm, Drag Show

6:30 pm-8:00 pm, Nicolina Bozzo

8:30 pm-10:00 pm, Kalascima ft. Andrea Ramolo

10:00 pm-11:00 pm, DJ Pulsar

Clinton St.

4:00 pm-3:00 pm, Trio Kings

4:00 pm-6:00 pm, Festa Popolare con Bruno Monardo

630pm-8:00 pm, Cat Bernardi

8:30 pm-10:00 pm, Sol De Cuba

10:00 pm-11:00 pm, Armando

Euclid Ave.

1:30 pm-3:00 pm, Elisa Rose

4:00 pm-6:00 pm, Michel DeQuevedo

00 pm-10:00 pm, Carmen Spada

10:15 pm-11:00 pm, Alicia Cinnamon

Markham St.

1:00 pm-3:00 pm, Ozzie Fidelio

5:00pm-6:00 pm, Musica Del Cuore

8:00pm-10:00 pm, Pino Cea

Palmerston Blvd. (Strolling acts)

1:00 pm-3:00 pm, Nikita Naymushin

6:00 pm-8:00 pm, DNA Project

Beatrice St. (Strolling acts)

1:00 pm-3:00 pm, Live Music

7:00 pm-9:00 pm, Jay 2 Smooth

Sunday June 15

Shaw St. (New main stage)

12:00 pm-10:00 pm, DJ Pulsar

12:00 pm-12:45 pm, Coro Italia

1:00 pm-2:00 pm, Palma Pasta, Pasta Eating Competition

2:00 pm-10:00 pm, MC Andrea Trentadue

2:30 pm-3:30 pm, Wushu Project

4:00 pm-5:30 pm, DJ Pulsar

5:30 pm-7:00 pm, Malia Love

7:30pm-9:00 pm, Kalascima

9:00 pm-10:00 pm, DJ Pulsar

Clinton St.

12:00 pm-4:00 pm, Vinz Derosa

5:00 pm-8:00 pm, Claudio Santaluce

Euclid Ave.

1:00 pm-2:00 pm, Not Jonas

3:30 pm-5:00 pm, Bruno Nesci

5:30 pm-7:30 pm, Ozzie Fidelio

Markham St.

1:00 pm-3:00 pm, Musical Memories Trio

4:00 pm-5:00 pm, Tarentella Cabaret with Marisa Buffone

6:00 pm-7:30 pm, Musica Del Cuore

Palmerston Blvd. (Strolling acts)

2:00 pm-3:00 pm, Matt & Sarah

5:00 pm-7:30 pm, DNA Project

BEATRICE ST. (Strolling acts)

1:00 pm-3:30 pm, Antonella Vizini

5:00 pm-7:00 pm, Nikita Naymushin

Road Closures

College Street from Bathurst to Shaw will be closed to traffic from Friday, June 13, at 3:00 pm to Monday, June 16, at 3:00 am, so there’ll be no parking or driving along this route during this time. A “Friendly Tow” service will begin removing all vehicles along College St., starting at 3 pm on Friday (vehicles will be relocated to a nearby location free of charge!)

Transportation

The 506 TTC route won’t operate on College St during the festival, and most side streets won’t have access to College St.

Thankfully, you can catch a free rickshaw ride to the festival! To catch a ride, simply visit one of the pickup locations listed on the festival’s site, scan the QR code on the bike to complete a waiver, and a bright blue rickshaw will take you to the festival (boarding occurs approximately every 20 minutes).

Here is a great list of restaurants to consider if you want something more formal than delicious street food.

Click here for more Taste of Little Italy info or follow @TOLittleItaly on Instagram.