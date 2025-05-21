Everyone wants a table at Danny’s—This is where Toronto goes when they can’t get one

If you’ve ever had trouble getting a seat at Little Italy hot spot Danny’s Pizza Tavern, now you won’t have to go far to find the same laidback vibe and unbeatable pies.

Last week, Danny’s Next Door opened up—you guessed it—right next door and it’s offering a bar that complements the tavern, but it’s reserved for walk-ins only.

“The original idea for Danny’s was for it to be more of a bar in the sense that it would be very walk-in friendly, but then we got on the reservation system and all that changed,” says Danny Barna, the namesake and co-owner of both spaces. “It’s gotten to the point where if you don’t make a reservation potentially weeks in advance, you might not get seated.”

The rest of the ownership team is comprised of Barna’s business and life partner Anna Hopkins, as well as Daniel Suss and Mark Kupfert of Kupfert & Kim fame.

Barna explains that while Danny’s Pizza Tavern was created around the limitations of what was already an existing venue, the team was able to rebuild and design Danny’s Next Door exactly to their liking. That includes details akin to those found in the original restaurant, including framed artwork, posters and photos on the wall, stain glass light fixtures, and — coming as no surprise to Danny’s regular patrons — Seinfeld playing on repeat.

“We wanted the space to very much feel and look like a bar that’s been around for 60, 70, or 80 years,” Barna says. “We want to infuse the sense of history into the room, even though it’s a brand-new space. When you walk in, you’ll feel like it’s transporting you into a different time.”

He adds that while Danny’s Next Door is not a sports bar, it is “a bar that plays sports,” featuring two large flatscreens streaming all the Toronto-centric games. Let’s go Blue Jays!

As for the menu, guests can be assured Danny’s famous tavern-style (thin-crust and cut into squares) pies will be served next door, as well as other famed favourites like the cocktail shrimp and salads. But, staying true to the “American bistro bar food,” as Barna labels it, Danny’s will serve new items including BLTs and hot dogs —both of which are made with Danny’s signature pizza dough — as well as lasagne, decadent meatballs, fish crudo and steak tartare.

“We’d be more than happy to welcome people if they just want a quick pint and don’t come in with the intention of ordering apps, mains and desserts, or if all they want is a pickle on a stick and a pie,” says Barna. “You don’t have to come in with expectations of ordering a full-blown dinner, but we did want to make sure that we accommodate people who do want that experience as well.”

Diners will notice Danny’s signature martini and Aperol Spritz on the drink menu, but they’ll also be invited to explore a more robust selection of draughts and an extensive wine list featuring bottles from regions around the globe.

Danny’s Next Door will soon offer a reduced late-night menu, ensuring food is available until the 2 a.m. weekend closing time. Additionally, they’ll be launching weekend lunch service in the near future.

As they welcome diners, Barna remains optimistic that both restaurants will complement each other, with the front patio space “working in tandem” to connect the two venues.

“I see them very much as one organic entity where the flow between the two will be natural,” he says. “If you have a reservation at 8 p.m. at Danny’s, you can come at 7:15 and have a martini next door. Or, if you can’t get a table at Danny’s, get added to the wait list, go next door, have a couple drinks, and when you’re table’s ready, we can pop over and bring you to Danny’s.”

Danny’s Next Door is located at 613 College St.