6 events for cat lovers in Toronto that are totally paw-some

What better way to beat the winter blues than a dose of feline fun? Make this year a purr-fect one by trying out one of these Toronto events for cat lovers, from a catstravaganza to kitten yoga.

When: March 1-2

Get immersed in the Toronto cat community and learn more about felines at the annual Toronto Catstravaganza. Featuring an international cat competition that brings together both pedigree and household pets, you can watch (or have your furry friend participate) as the winners are awarded the ultimate prizes of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet Kitten and Best Household Pet. You can also learn more about your favourite breeds from the international judges by entering the judging ring to get their insight on their final decisions, shop around at different exhibitors and meet some cats up close and personal!

When: April 18-20

You can bring your own cat to the always-popular Canadian Pet Expo (CPE), back for its spring edition this April. Over 250 vendors will offer everything from artisanal pet treats and food to unique handmade accessories and grooming essentials, and there will also be a creative grooming station (where you can watch pups be transformed into works of art). If pet influencers are your thing, don’t miss the celebrity pets! If you’re only visiting for the cats, don’t worry: there will be an entire hall devoted to cats at the expo for the first time. Feline Fest will feature a cat-focused marketplace as well as the largest ever CPE Cat Club TICA (The International Cat Association) cat show.

When: Feb. 4

You’ve heard of puppy yoga, you’ve heard of goat yoga — but what about cat yoga? Yoga Kawa offers an opportunity to do some gentle and informal yoga among extremely cute kittens. Whether you’re taking this as an opportunity to stretch out after a long week or to just cuddle and kiss as many cats as you can in an hour, this class is the place. Stay in the meowment and find your inner peace among cats!

When: Aug. 15-Sept. 1, dates TBD

Every year, animal lovers flock to the CNE for the Annual Cat Show. Featuring over 100 cats from all over Canada competing for the coveted title of Best of the Best, prepare to fall in love as these felines prance across the stage. All cats are welcome to participate, from pedigreed cats to those adopted from shelters. In 2024, the Ex also launched a Celebrity Cats portion of the event, hosted by the Canadian Cat Association. Visitors got to meet and snag photos with Toronto’s finest felines!

When: All of 2025

Get ready to run with a purr-pose all year long thanks to a new exercise challenge launched by Toronto Cat Rescue. The no-kill, volunteer-run charity is challenging cat lovers in Toronto to run a total of 12,5000 km in 2025 in honour of the 2,500 cats the organization rescues each year. Join the challenge on Strava and log your runs to help TCR reach their goal — and stay tuned for prizes!

When: 2025, date TBD

This past fall, a peculiar Toronto tour went viral on social media. Organized by local cat enthusiast and artist Natalie Czerwinski, Cat Tour Toronto featured cats throughout the Junction Triangle on a walking tour route that included 21 cats, many perched on windowsills or peering out from front porches. The event was attended by kids, cat lovers dressed in feline-themed gear and even cats themselves, and all proceeds from the tour went towards Toronto Cat Rescue. While an official date for another cat tour has not been announced, it will likely be in the spring of this year, so follow @cattourto for updates!