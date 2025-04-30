11 epic things to do to celebrate Star Wars Day in Toronto

In a galaxy far, far away – well, make that Toronto in 2011 actually – a special day for all things Star Wars came to life.

With humble beginnings at the Underground Theatre as a costume contest and trivia night, May the Fourth (or Star Wars Day) was officially born.

Now it’s a global celebration for fun-lovers and fans of George Lucas’ galactic anthology everywhere. From the International Space Station to Disneyland and countless places in-between, this quirky salute to the series is here to stay.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 11 out-of-this-world ways you can celebrate this year in the GTA too.

And, to quote Yoda, “Pass on what you have learned.”

Dress your best (we recommend Jedi robes or a Wookiee-inspired fit) and prepare to party all night long. Let the Force move you at the Revenge of the Rager, featuring $4 drink specials, midnight surprises, a 360 photo booth and treats from a galaxy far, far away.

If the part you love most about the Star Wars saga is the music, then head to Flato Markham Theatre on May 4 for a performance of epic proportions! The Markham Concert Band is honouring Star Wars Day with all kinds of science fiction gems — enjoy hits from Star Wars, Star Trek, Dr. Who and more.

Get immersed in the fifth episode of the Star Wars saga with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. From May 22-25, watch as the Imperial Forces launch an attack on the Rebel Alliance and encounter the wise Jedi Master Yoda — all while the orchestra plays the iconic score live.

When someone asks you where you’re going this Friday, tell them you’re going to the library (unlike in middle school, this time you won’t be fibbing)! Drop into the Davenport branch and enjoy a wholesome afternoon of Star Wars chess, themed colouring sheets and showing of a themed movie.

Star Wars collectors know that Toronto’s 4th Moon Toys is the place to go for all the best figurines, memorabilia, vintage toys and more — and on this May the Fourth weekend, you can stop by for a full May the Fourth Be With You event! Expect a weekend full of Star Wars fun for fans of all ages; kids 12 and under will get a free Star Wars figure, and everyone can join in a themed colouring contest. Don’t forget to browse around to score a great deal on that collector’s item you’ve been looking for!

On May 4, get ready to dazzle others with your best Star Wars facts at Snakes and Lattes College. Hosting their annual May the Fourth Trivia night, guests can expect a fun-filled evening of head-scratchers and brain teasers that any fan of George Lucas’ epic series will love. Costumes welcome!

You can always count on the Fox Theatre for a themed movie night, from Blue Monday to anniversary screenings. And you’re in luck — they’re hosting a Star Wars movie marathon running all day on May 4 with a screening of A New Hope starting at 2.45 p.m. and the final screening of Return of the Jedi happening at 8:15 p.m. Grab a bag of popcorn, get comfy and take a trip to a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Weekend

Toronto’s nerdiest bar, Storm Crow Manor, happens to be pretty cool. Set within a Victorian mansion turned sci-fi fantasy resto-bar, visitors of this fantastical Church Street establishment can expect themed rooms and a Star Wars-inspired menu from May 2-4 — including the Dark Side Bowl, a shareable Vader Helmet cocktail.

Revue Cinema knows just what a perfect date is — settling in to watch Star Wars: A New Hope on May the Fourth! Bring a date or a friend to watch Luke Skywalker and Han Solo team up with R2-D2 and C-3PO to rescue Princes Leia from the Imperial forces.

Yorkville’s beloved “Kiwi” bar and restaurant, Hemingway’s, is once again hosting a Star Wars-themed night on May 5. Though tickets to this popular event are sold out, it doesn’t hurt to get on the waiting list for a last-minute chance to test your Jedi knowledge. If anything, you can stop by their famous rooftop patio and grab a few themed drinks.

Any true fan of Star Wars knows that the Collectors Expo is a must-see. Coming to Mississauga on June 22, book your tickets in advance to check out the best Star Wars memorabilia out there. Meet special guests, buy unique collector items and gifts and win prizes.