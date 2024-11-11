Here are 10 amazing heated rooftop patios to try in Toronto this fall

Think patio season is ending? Think again! Thanks to the addition of outdoor heaters, restaurants all over the city are offering outdoor dining for as long as they can. Here are a few of our top heated patios in Toronto to visit this fall season.

Amal

At Amal, alfresco dining on their luxurious heated second-floor terrace overlooking Bloor Street offers the perfect setting to savour Lebanese hospitality and cuisine.

Auberge du Pommier

Oliver & Bonacini’s Auberge du Pommier has been at the top of the city’s French fine dining scene since 1987. Amidst the enchanting flowers and stone, the restaurant has a combination of individual heat lamps and overhead heat lamps stationed between tables to keep guests warm and cozy while enjoying a glass of wine and a meal. There’s also an overhead shelter for added protection from those sporadic Toronto rain showers.

Bar Reyna

The well-known back patio at Bar Reyna is a four-season affair, thanks to the addition of a retractable glass roof and heaters. Dig into their Meze Mix or share a plate of crispy calamari while keeping cozy amongst the bar’s palm trees.

BlueBlood Steakhouse

BlueBlood Steakhouse, located inside Toronto’s lone castle on a hill, is serving up only the noblest fare in a restaurant fit for a king. The exterior of Castle Loma is enough to get you excited for a night of wining and dining at the city’s most exclusive steak house. The heated patio also has structures made of glass in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.

El Catrin

Turning up the heat in more ways than one, El Catrin’s heated outdoor patio also features a hot brunch menu featuring some spicy drinks alongside everything from huevos divorciados to hotcakes (yellow corn pancakes with homemade syrup). Sit down to feast on a special brunch and cocktail menu that’s not available to the regular public.

Gusto 101

The heaters have been turned on at Gusto 101, which means that patio season hasn’t ended, yet! This five-story Italian restaurant has a beautiful rooftop patio with sweeping views of the CN Tower. Diners can enjoy Italian comforts (like that three-blend funghi and truffle pasta or a wood-fired pizza), along with handcrafted drinks.

Hemingway’s

Over in Yorkville, pop by for some New Zealand-inspired pub fare and brews at Hemingway’s. Operating for more than 40 years, Hemingway’s Restaurant and Bar is home to one of Toronto’s most popular rooftop patios. The heated and covered area lets diners enjoy the fresh air all year round. Their newly-expanded rooftop patio has lots of space for walk-ins, and it’s open until 2 a.m. every night.

Quadro Ristorante

Fashion icon Joe Mimran, the founder of Joe Fresh, opened Quadro Ristorante in Little Italy. The sleek and sophisticated pizzeria is one of the area’s newest Italian spots, located at 577 College St. With indoor seating, a private dining space upstairs, and a hidden heated back patio that serves as a quiet escape from the bustling sidewalk, it’s the perfect place to share a pizza and enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail.

Reposado

Reposed on Ossington is a chic, dimly lit watering hole dedicated to top-shelf tequilas, offering Mexican tapas and live music. Inside, the vibe is cozy and intimate, perfect for sipping fine tequila. Outside, Reposado’s covered back patio feels like a garden escape — quiet, with the soothing presence of hanging plants, making it an ideal spot for a relaxed evening.

Sky Yard at The Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel’s got the goods with its Sky Yard—Toronto’s ultimate rooftop bar. This chic spot has it all including incredible views of the trendy West Queen West. Whether you’re chilling inside or soaking up the scene on the rooftop, Drake Sky Yard rocks ever-changing, modern-industrial chic. Enjoy year-round fun at the Drake rooftop — summer cocktails under the sun, winter nights with hot bevies.