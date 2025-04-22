The best eco-retreats in Ontario just in time for Earth Day

The sound of birds singing at dawn. The smell of campfire. The way the stars illuminate the night sky. These are a few of my favourite things. Our beautiful Earth is filled with so many wonders that are so easy to take for granted as we go about our day-to-day lives. Reconnecting with nature brings me to a place of peace — and it is within these smaller moments that I feel most serene. Thankfully, Ontario is filled with so many incredible outdoor experiences that allow for just that: reconnecting with nature.

From zipping from tree to tree in Long Point to going off the grid in a tree house, I’ve fallen in love with eco-retreats. Not only are they incredibly fun and naturally beautiful, but these accommodations focus on sustainability. In honour of Earth Day, I’m rounding up my favourite eco-retreats near Toronto.

Located in a little valley amongst the rolling hills of beautiful Oro-Medonte, Glen Oro Farm offers a stunning eco-retreat that allows you to sleep under the stars in a bubble dome.

Surrounded by ancient hardwood forest, it’s easy to spend hours wandering the trails and taking in the sights. To further unwind, the property houses a cedar barrel sauna heated by a Finnish wood stove. But the real magic comes at night, when the sun goes down and the moon and stars have their moment to shine. There’s nothing quite like looking up at the stars on a clear night, when you’re just far enough from the city to escape the light pollution and truly witness the magnificent night sky — and within the comfort of a king-sized bed, all cosied up in the loft of the Stargazer Dome. Well, that’s simply spectacular. Make sure you’re comfortable with heights before booking this loft space!

With the goal of allowing guests to appreciate the natural beauty of Long Point, while also sustaining the ecosystems and habitats that thrive in the region, Long Point Eco Adventures has built out an incredible — and sustainable — glamping experience.

The wilderness suites, cabins and pods allow for a memorable stay amongst the flora, fauna and unique shorelines of the Biosphere Reserve. The pods offer an amazing opportunity for guests to come and stay in groups, sharing a private fire pit and outdoor shower with their cluster, while still having individual units to retire to at night.

With a restaurant overlooking Turkey Point Marsh, a winery just off the property and activities like zip lining and paddle boarding, there’s no shortage of things to do at this retreat.

Nestled away in Haliburton, Fort Treehouse Co.’s The Baltic offers a rustic tree house experiences that truly allow you to immerse yourself in nature. The open concept property is wrapped in windows so you’ll truly feel like you’re one with nature, but the interior is all modern amenities — enjoy a king bed in a lofted bedroom, a propane fireplace, a kitchenette and a spa-style bathroom with a rain shower and heated floors. Get a taste of the outdoors with a private wraparound deck, an outdoor shower, a ground-level fire pit and a wood-fired cedar hot tub set among the trees. Sustainable tourism certified, supported by two maple trees and powered by solar energy, this eco-retreat is as sustainable as it is beautiful.

Riverside Oasis Farm offers a unique glamping experience where you can stay in a traditional Mongolian yurt and hang out with the alpacas, goats and sheep at the farm.

With an emphasis on respect for the land, for community and for the utilization of local resources, this destination allows you to connect with a more traditional way of life. Whether you’re learning about and feeding the animals or cosying up by the wood-burning stove with a book, the peacefulness of the property is sure to bring you some serenity. This eco-retreat is perfect for couples or for families with young kids with a passion for nature.