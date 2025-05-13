DuWest Fest announces incredible musical lineup for annual street festival

DuWest Fest, one of Toronto’s largest street festivals, has announced its full music lineup for 2025. Running from June 6 to June 8, the annual event takes place along a 16-block stretch of Dundas Street West in Little Portugal, from Ossington Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue. This year’s festival will feature more than 30 musical acts on two stages: the Lulaworld Stage and the Transmit Stage.

A Snapshot of the Music Programming

The festival kicks off Friday evening with Passarim and ZONES at 7 p.m., followed by acts like Reggaddiction, Edmund Stay, Afrique Like Me, and Art D’ecco later in the night.

Saturday’s schedule starts early, with Macaroni Birthday at 1 p.m., and continues throughout the day with a wide range of artists including Heaven For Real, Rachel Therrien, Sam Jr., Cootie Catcher, Shiv & The Carvers, and Boogát + Ana Lía. The night will close with a performance by Toronto punk veterans Fucked Up.

Sunday will wrap the festival with acts such as Fanclubwallet, Mestre Jair Rezende of Timbalada + Lenynha Oliveira, and Kar33m + Ṣẹwà. The lineup highlights an eclectic mix of genres—from indie rock and experimental to Latin, Afro-Caribbean, and electronic.

Festival Context and Setting

DuWest Fest isn’t just a music festival—it’s part of a community celebration. Beyond the stages, the event features local food, vendors, art, and street activations. More than 200 businesses participate, and there are more than 20 licensed patios extend into the street for the weekend. Last year’s event reportedly drew more than 750,000 attendees.

The festival has grown steadily since its inception, maintaining a focus on showcasing local artists while welcoming international talent. The atmosphere tends to reflect the neighborhood itself—young, diverse, creative, and busy, with a mix of longtime residents and newer businesses sharing space.

Festival Schedule

Friday, June 6: 6-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 7: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 8: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Whether you’re going for the music, the food, or just to walk the street, DuWest Fest is one of the city’s most enjoyable early-summer events.