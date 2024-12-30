Drake’s former assistant just opened a delicious new French bakery in Toronto

If the first month of business for Le Petit Pain is any indication, it’s evident that owner Ryan Silverstein knows bread. After all, the French bakery and market has regularly sold out within hours of opening since it opened in Forest Hill last month.

But that’s no surprise given that Silverstein has dough in his genes. His great grandfather was Kalman Silverstein, the founder of Silverstein Bakery which opened on Baldwin Street in 1918 and ran for nearly 100 years before closing in 2016. In 1952, his grandfather Dave invested in the business, moving it to McCaul Street the same year his son — Ryan’s father — was born.

“I remember walking around and to me, it was the biggest place in the world, and I remember bathtubs full of dough bigger than me,” Silverstein recalls. “I would take some dough, put it in a bag and play with it on my way home. We’d always have rye bread, so there always bread on the table from the bakery.”

Silverstein, however, took on a very different career journey and after starting a record company directly out of school, he became a personal assistant to the one and only Drake, who had been a longtime family friend. Over several years, he followed Drake’s career, becoming a manager and estate manager for the rapper’s home in Los Angeles. This led to various entrepreneurial ventures, including the launch of a clothing brand and an entertainment company.

However, after meeting his now-fiancé during a short trip back to Toronto, he was inspired to reconnect with his roots — both in his hometown and in his family’s legacy.

“I was looking forward to moving home and moving in with the goal of starting that journey and looking for that next chapter of my life,” he says.

With his new goal in mind, they found the available space in Forest Hill and the boulangerie was born.

“I’m born and raised in Forest Hill. I went to school here, all my friends are from here. There wasn’t a day I didn’t go to Sudyam Park growing up,” Silverstein says. “It feels like everything just came full circle.”

As its name suggests, everything at Le Petit Pain is rooted in authentic French tradition, from the freshly baked sourdough and baguettes to the croissants, madeleines and pain aux raisins. One of the most popular menu items is the sandwiches, made with slices of ficelle, a thin, delicate form of baguette.

“If you’re walking in the streets of Paris, one person has in one hand a cup of coffee, and in the other hand a ficelle,” he says. “It’s very popular in Paris and France, so we brought that to our bakery, and it’s been our number one seller.”

The only thing not authentically French at Le Petit Pain is the espresso beans, which are sourced from South America and Asia through an Italian company. Nevertheless, all specialty coffees are available on the menu.

If you’re in the mood for something stronger, Le Petit Pain also offers French wines by the bottle. Many are sourced from Burgundy, with prices ranging from $30 to several hundred dollars. To pair with your wine, the bakery offers a selection of French cheeses, condiments and premium charcuterie. Additionally, the bakery stocks a curated collection of fine home goods, including linens, silver utensils and select antiques. These are sourced both directly from French companies and in partnership with Joliette, an antique store in Pickering.

“We wanted to do something a bit different that your typical bakery in Toronto doesn’t have,” says Silverstein. “I wanted to bring the taste of France to Toronto.”

Though the boulangerie has only recently opened, Silverstein is already expanding operations to meet the growing demand Le Petit Pain has been receiving from the community. He has hired additional staff and rented more space to ramp up production. In the new year, Le Petit Pain will be adding new items to the menu, including quiches, pre-made French salads, and piping-hot soups served in cups. Customers will also be able to pre-order baked goods and gift baskets.

But for now, Silverstein is enjoying being back in his neighbourhood, continuing his family’s legacy.

“Just being home and at my old stompy grounds, I couldn’t be happier,” he says. “It’s a homage to my grandfather, and even though he’s not around anymore, I just feel like I’m picking up from where he left off.”