Drake just shared the most relatable post about surviving Toronto’s winter

Apparently, Drake is just like the rest of us Torontonians. On Sunday, the Toronto rapper posted a super-relatable Instagram story that expresses exactly what most of us are likely thinking:

“Love to all the 6’ers Winter months are the toughest. Shit can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try [to] show love to each other,” Drake captioned over a pic of the CN Tower, before giving hope to his fans that they’ll be hearing more from him in the near future. “Be back in a flash $$$OON.”

Drake has been facing tons of criticism of late, but this message fits. Research shows that shorter days and cold weather can lead to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is probably why the third Monday in January, “Blue Monday” is typically considered the most depressing day of the year.

Toronto saw some brutally cold temperatures this January as a blast of arctic air descended on North America. Environment Canada first issued a weather alert for Toronto last week Tues, Jan 21, citing an Arctic airmass that would bring bitterly cold winds to the area. While Tuesday’s daytime high was -12 C (the coldest day in Toronto on record in six years), the wind chill made it feel more like -30 to -35 C.

To fight the seasonal blues, Toronto has a bunch of indoor entertainment venues, including indoor sports facilities, that will allow you to bask in the illusion of summer! There are also a few breathtaking saltwater spas and caves in the city that will help soothe your body, mind, and spirit.

As for Drake, he’ll temporarily be escaping the cold as he tours Australia for his Anita Max Win Tour (a moniker of “I need a max win”, a nod to the rapper’s gambling habit) from Feb. 4 to March 7.