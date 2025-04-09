Drake just passed The Beatles as the most dominant artist in pop chart history

Toronto’s musical icon Drake continues to prove why he’s not just one of the top rappers of all time, he’s a bona fide hit machine at the level of The Beatles.

Three years ago, the rapper set a new record for the most top five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, officially breaking a 55-year-old record held by The Beatles. And now, Drake has broken another Beatles record — with hits such as “Hotline Bling,” “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “In My Feelings,” and the recent “NOKIA,” he holds the record for the most cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

As per Billboard, his albums have spent over 3,000 weeks on the charts (a feat only previously achieved by The Beatles), and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has recognized the rapper as the first artist in history to surpass 500 million RIAA-certified units across albums, singles and features.

.@Drake becomes the first artist in history to surpass 500 million RIAA certified units across albums, singles and features. pic.twitter.com/kk3b4M8wlh — chart data (@chartdata) April 8, 2025

The rapper’s latest track, “NOKIA”, also just reached no. 3 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, it’s highest spot to date (this after being in and out of the top 10 since its debut). If the track does reach the top spot, it’ll replace Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther”, which has been no. 1 for the seventh week in a row — it’d be a sweet win for Drake, whose beef with Lamar escalated this past year, as both rappers released back-and-forth diss tracks against each other.

Still, NOKIA continues to impress! As we recently discussed, Drake’s IMAX music video production for the solo hit had a little help from a father–daughter duo in Toronto — Dexter and Celena Seusahai are the designers behind 40 elaborate carnival costumes featured throughout the video.

Celena starred as one of the featured dancers in the video (of course, wearing a costume that she personally designed), and her mom, Gail, helped Celena execute her vision as the creative director behind the costumes. You can read more about their awesome experience here.