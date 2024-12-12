Drake himself offers $10K prize for lookalike contest for new local bakery

Drake’s influence on Toronto is undeniable, and the iconic musician always finds a way to support the city. Case in point, Casuals Cakery, a new local bakery that decided to hold a Drake Era’s Lookalike Contest. Well, the fledgling operation just got a major boost when Champagne Papi himself decided to offer up a $10,000 prize.

This Saturday, Dec. 14th, Apt. 200 on Queen Street West will host the Drake Era’s Lookalike Contest, where participants will compete to see who can best channel the rapper’s iconic style. Originally announced as a fun competition, the event just got a major upgrade. The generous contribution has taken the event to a whole new level of excitement, making it one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year for Drake fans.

The contest will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with space limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. It’s a 19+ event, with alcohol on-site, and the venue will be filled with energy, good vibes, and plenty of surprises. Casuals Cakery will be offering exclusive treats and samples for attendees, adding a delicious twist to the celebration.

The competition itself will focus on how well participants can embody the essence of Drake. It’s not just about looking like the rapper—it’s about bringing style, creativity, and entertainment that honor Drake’s legacy. The winner will take home a coveted Toronto Mans Prize Pack, featuring a bottle of Hennessy, a pack of Backwoods, and other surprises. And with Drake’s $10,000 addition to the prize pool, the stakes are high.

Beyond the contest, the event is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate local culture. It’s not just about Drake—it’s about Toronto.. Whether you’re a Drake superfan, a foodie, or someone just looking to enjoy a fun afternoon, this event promises something for everyone.

If you’re planning to attend, make sure to RSVP soon, as space is limited. It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable afternoon of creativity, nostalgia, and community spirit, all in the name of one of Toronto’s most beloved icons. Don’t miss out—come to Apt. 200 on December 14th and join the celebration.