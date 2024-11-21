Dinner and a Game: Unique Events to Elevate Your Night Out

Dinner is one of the best ways to shower those close to your heart with love. Toronto has many cool places to have a nice dinner date, so you will be spoilt for choice. However, a dinner date is not only about the food but also about the activities that you engage in.

No one wants to have a boring dinner date. You can incorporate games and other activities that promote social interactions. We have curated a list of ten unique ideas that will liven up your night out while in Toronto or beyond.

Board Games

Board games appeal to both young and old generations. Immerse yourself in the competitive spirit as you play your favorite board game as you dine. Some dinner spots allow you to carry a board game to spice your night. In other cases, some cafes have various board games that you can play for free or at an extra cost.

Some cafes will even make your dinner more enjoyable by adding prize incentives. For instance, you may see a restaurant where a winner of a certain game wins a free dessert. Research the available cafes that have or allow you to carry board games to avoid disappointment. Do some background research on the guests you want to invite to a dinner out to learn about the type of games they love.

Codenames is a perfect board game for large groups as it encourages teamwork. Love Letter is ideal for couples who want to get comfortable with each other.

Casino Dinners in Toronto

You can always combine a nice meal with some real-money casino games if you need more thrill for your dinners. While playing an online casino in Ontario just became legal a while ago, tabletop games and slots have always been waiting for you at land-based casinos.

The victorious sounds when you hit a winning combination might be all that you need to spice up your dinner night out. The allure of the luxurious atmosphere in a casino setting gives the experience of royalty. Most casinos have upscale interiors and top-notch service for intimate dinners, complementing the ambience.

Do some research to determine the best day to visit such places and the cuisines available on select days. Some will even allow you to hire a chef to prepare special meals for your special occasions. Casinos have strict dress codes; thus, ensure you are dressed for the occasion to feel at home.

Trivia Nights

Trivia nights combine dining with friendly competitions. You can find trivia nights in some of Toronto’s best food spots, where winners get free drinks or meals. Some dinner spaces will also allow you to hold custom trivia sessions. Such competitions can gauge different things, from sports, pop culture, and general knowledge to history.

Trivia is ideal for group dinners, couple night outs or even team-building events. Study the members to determine the best trivia if you are a group. You can try different trivia apps to help you come up with competition questions. Luckily, most of these apps will ask you some questions to study the audience and recommend the best quizzes.

Mini-golf and Dine

Golf was once a game for the elites only. Times have changed, and there are different forms of golf where you can learn the basics and have fun. Mini golf has become popular in malls and gaming spots. Depending on the establishment, mini golf can happen in an outdoor or indoor setting.

The beauty of mini golf is that it does not follow strict golfing rules. You also don’t have to observe a golf dress code to participate in the sport. The focus is on the fun, but there may be some prizes to be won. It is ideal for couples, families, or even group outings.

Some establishments go further and introduce golf-themed menus. Food and game combos that give a voucher for food and a round of mini-golf can also be offered. Mini-golf is ideal if you are looking for an interactive dinner idea that will spark conversations in the middle of the rounds.

Arcade Bars

Combining classic games with great drinks and food is a perfect idea. Some establishments offer modern multiplayer games, pinball machines, or retro arcade cabinets to suit different tastes and preferences. Pac-Man or Street Fighter are good choices for couples looking for a nostalgic touch.

Arcade bars combine casual dining with gaming entertainment. Some establishments offer cocktails or shareable snacks to spice up dinner. Themed menus that align with the games available are also common in such places.

Murder Mystery

A murder mystery is all about solving fictional crimes. It is an interactive theatrical experience where players/ actors play key roles. Depending on preferences, it can be set in an old-school or modern setting.

Such a game has clues; players must piece the evidence together to solve the murder mystery. This idea combines interactive storytelling, humour, and suspense. Murder mysteries are perfect for dinner dates and group outings. They are also perfect for initiating conversations or breaking the ice in tense groups.

Dinners Dine in the Sky

Toronto has various joints where you can dine while enjoying the beautiful views of this city. One of the best spots is 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower, where you can enjoy revolving views of Toronto. The restaurant is elevated about 350 meters, and you can view skyscrapers, the harbor, and Lake Ontario as you enjoy your food and sip your drink.

360 The Restaurant is not the only joint where you can enjoy beautiful views, as the city has many more elevated dining spaces.

Considering the above ideas, your night out does not have to be boring. You can pick one or two ideas to spice up your dinner date. The choice of dinner event will depend on where you want to dine, your company, and your budget. For instance, trivia and board games are ideal for family nightouts. However, you may not have casino nightouts with minors as casinos have age limits.