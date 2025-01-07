20 historical Toronto diners to visit before they disappear

Diners might not be Toronto’s trendiest spots, but they’re packed with character. Most popped up in the mid-20th century, for busy locals looking for quick, hearty meals and a no nonsense vibe. They’re less about chasing trends and more about holding onto history. From the clatter of plates to endless coffee refills the hit the right spot, these diners prove that simple, satisfying food never goes out of style.

Here are the diners in Toronto we love.

1. Avenue Diner

Tucked on the corner of Avenue and Davenport, Avenue Diner is one of Toronto’s oldest spots, serving up comfort food since 1944. With no website or social media, this classic joint transports you back in time the moment you step through the door. The menu is simple yet satisfying, with hearty dishes like fluffy omelettes, steak and eggs and the iconic Avenue Club Sandwich. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic grilled cheese or a juicy homemade burger, this vintage diner’s charm—and its food—has stood the test of time.

2. The George Street Diner

Featured in a Shawn Mendes music video and a Daniel Radcliffe film, George Street Diner is a Toronto icon. This corner diner strikes a perfect balance between nostalgia and comfort. Whether you’re in a red vinyl booth or perched at the counter, you’ll enjoy organic, fair-trade coffee or fresh-squeezed juice, paired with real maple syrup. The Irish breakfast, with perfectly poached eggs and Belfast ham, is a standout, as is the French toast — golden challah served with a fresh fruit side.

3. Donlands Diner

The Donlands Diner, a Toronto institution since 1955, is packed with old-school charm. Red booths and a black-and-white diamond-patterned tile floor create that perfect retro vibe. The menu is a nostalgic lineup of diner classics, from fluffy pancakes to cheesy omelettes and milkshakes, but the real star is the cinnamon buns.

4. Fran’s

Fran’s Diner, a Toronto classic, was founded in 1940 when Francis “Fran” Deck and his wife Ellen Jane opened a modest 10-seat diner at Yonge and St. Clair. Over the years, Fran’s became a city institution, famed for creating the first known bacon cheeseburger, the Forest Hill Burger, in 1941. With locations across Toronto, including Yonge & Eglinton and College & Yonge, Fran’s has become synonymous with comfort food. Menu highlights include the Thanksgiving Waffle, a CNE favourite, and indulgent milkshakes like PB&J and coffee & donut. T

5. The Garden Gate Restaurant (The Goof)

Located in Toronto’s Beaches, the Garden Gate — affectionately known as The Goof — has been a local staple for decades. Born from a neon sign malfunction, it’s become known for comfort food classics like crispy Garden Gate Shrimp, tangy General Tao chicken and tender honey garlic ribs. The mooshu and dim sum platter also offer a playful, interactive dining experience.

6. Broadview Diner

The Broadview Diner, a cozy spot at 757 Broadview Avenue, opened in 2022 as a sister location to the iconic Donlands Diner. Owned by the same family, it brings a classic all-day breakfast menu with items like the Lumberjack and western omelette. The interior’s nostalgic vibe, with historical photos, makes it a local favourite.

7. The Patrician Grill

The Patrician Grill is a Toronto institution that’s been serving up classic diner fare since 1967. With its retro booths and a long counter that’s been the backdrop for many a business meeting and study session, it’s the spot where nostalgia meets comfort. Their Louie Breakfast — eggs, peameal bacon, sausages, pancakes and home fries — is the perfect way to start your day. And don’t skip the burgers, hot sandwiches or homemade meatloaf (served Fridays only). It’s the kind of place where everyone knows your name — and your order.

8. The Senator

The Senator is where Toronto’s history meets deliciousness. Since 1929, this spot’s been serving up everything you crave, from crispy fries to juicy New York striploin and chicken pot pie that’ll have you asking for seconds. Don’t skip the chocolate mousse — it’s rich, it’s smooth and honestly, it’s everything you want in a dessert. Whether you’re here for a quick bite or a full-on feast, you’ll leave feeling like you’ve discovered a secret spot (with a side of fries, obvs).

9. Avenue Open Kitchen

Avenue Open Kitchen is a no-frills greasy spoon that’s practically a Toronto landmark. Since the 1950s, it’s been serving up diner classics—bacon and eggs, peameal bacon sandwiches, Reubens and Montreal smoked meat — all cooked on a sizzling flat top. The retro vibes are still intact with low stools, booths and a breakfast bar that feels like a time capsule. Sandwiches come with pickles on the side and zero pretence — just good food that’s stood the test of time.

10. Skyline Restaurant