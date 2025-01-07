Snapinsta app 397255957 17932286078773513 432039730418002731 n 1080

20 historical Toronto diners to visit before they disappear

by Jennifer Schembri for Streets Of Toronto 5 hours ago Photo: @broadviewdiner/Instagram

Diners might not be Toronto’s trendiest spots, but they’re packed with character. Most popped up in the mid-20th century, for busy locals looking for quick, hearty meals and a no nonsense vibe. They’re less about chasing trends and more about holding onto history. From the clatter of plates to endless coffee refills the hit the right spot, these diners prove that simple, satisfying food never goes out of style.

Here are the diners in Toronto we love.

1. Avenue Diner

 

Tucked on the corner of Avenue and Davenport, Avenue Diner is one of Toronto’s oldest spots, serving up comfort food since 1944. With no website or social media, this classic joint transports you back in time the moment you step through the door. The menu is simple yet satisfying, with hearty dishes like fluffy omelettes, steak and eggs and the iconic Avenue Club Sandwich. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic grilled cheese or a juicy homemade burger, this vintage diner’s charm—and its food—has stood the test of time.

2. The George Street Diner

 

Featured in a Shawn Mendes music video and a Daniel Radcliffe film, George Street Diner is a Toronto icon. This corner diner strikes a perfect balance between nostalgia and comfort. Whether you’re in a red vinyl booth or perched at the counter, you’ll enjoy organic, fair-trade coffee or fresh-squeezed juice, paired with real maple syrup. The Irish breakfast, with perfectly poached eggs and Belfast ham, is a standout, as is the French toast — golden challah served with a fresh fruit side. 

3. Donlands Diner

 

The Donlands Diner, a Toronto institution since 1955, is packed with old-school charm. Red booths and a black-and-white diamond-patterned tile floor create that perfect retro vibe. The menu is a nostalgic lineup of diner classics, from fluffy pancakes to cheesy omelettes and milkshakes, but the real star is the cinnamon buns.

4. Fran’s

Fran’s Diner, a Toronto classic, was founded in 1940 when Francis “Fran” Deck and his wife Ellen Jane opened a modest 10-seat diner at Yonge and St. Clair. Over the years, Fran’s became a city institution, famed for creating the first known bacon cheeseburger, the Forest Hill Burger, in 1941. With locations across Toronto, including Yonge & Eglinton and College & Yonge, Fran’s has become synonymous with comfort food. Menu highlights include the Thanksgiving Waffle, a CNE favourite, and indulgent milkshakes like PB&J and coffee & donut. T

5. The Garden Gate Restaurant (The Goof)

Located in Toronto’s Beaches, the Garden Gate — affectionately known as The Goof — has been a local staple for decades. Born from a neon sign malfunction, it’s become known for comfort food classics like crispy Garden Gate Shrimp, tangy General Tao chicken and tender honey garlic  ribs. The mooshu and dim sum platter also offer a playful, interactive dining experience.

6. Broadview Diner

 

The Broadview Diner, a cozy spot at 757 Broadview Avenue, opened in 2022 as a sister location to the iconic Donlands Diner. Owned by the same family, it brings a classic all-day breakfast menu with items like the Lumberjack and western omelette. The interior’s nostalgic vibe, with historical photos, makes it a local favourite.

7. The Patrician Grill

 

The Patrician Grill is a Toronto institution that’s been serving up classic diner fare since 1967. With its retro booths and a long counter that’s been the backdrop for many a business meeting and study session, it’s the spot where nostalgia meets comfort. Their Louie Breakfast — eggs, peameal bacon, sausages, pancakes and home fries — is the perfect way to start your day. And don’t skip the burgers, hot sandwiches  or homemade meatloaf (served Fridays only). It’s the kind of place where everyone knows your name — and your order.

8. The Senator

The Senator is where Toronto’s history meets deliciousness. Since 1929, this spot’s been serving up everything you crave, from crispy fries to juicy New York striploin and chicken pot pie that’ll have you asking for seconds. Don’t skip the chocolate mousse — it’s rich, it’s smooth and honestly, it’s everything you want in a dessert. Whether you’re here for a quick bite or a full-on feast, you’ll leave feeling like you’ve discovered a secret spot (with a side of fries, obvs).

9. Avenue Open Kitchen

Avenue Open Kitchen is a no-frills greasy spoon that’s practically a Toronto landmark. Since the 1950s, it’s been serving up diner classics—bacon and eggs, peameal bacon sandwiches, Reubens and Montreal smoked meat — all cooked on a sizzling flat top. The retro vibes are still intact with low stools, booths and a breakfast bar that feels like a time capsule. Sandwiches come with pickles on the side and zero pretence — just good food that’s stood the test of time.

10. Skyline Restaurant

Skyline Restaurant, one of Toronto’s most iconic diners, has been serving up classic greasy spoon fare since 1947. Known for its no-frills vibe, it’s the kind of place where you’ll find bacon, eggs, and hearty sandwiches like Montreal smoked meat, Reubens, and Canadian peameal bacon, all cooked on a flat-top grill and served with a side of pickles. The Papas family ran it for years, maintaining its old-school charm, but they’re no longer the current owners. Fun trivia: indie folk star Andy Shauf’s album The Neon Skyline is set in a bar with a vibe that’s practically ripped from the pages of the Skyline’s history — if you haven’t heard it, give it a spin. Cozy, nostalgic and oh-so-Toronto, Skyline is the kind of diner that feels like it’s been frozen in time, but always ready to serve up something comforting.

11. The Lakeview

The Lakeview Restaurant, a Toronto institution since 1932, has long been known as the “handshake diner” for its warm, 24-hour service and comforting menu. Located on Dundas Street West, it became a go-to late-night spot and was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. In 2023, the diner temporarily closed for a revamp, with owner Fadi Hakim confirming that it would return with a fresh look and updated menu. The goal? To stay relevant for another 15 years, serving its classic favourites while offering new, exciting options for loyal and new customers alike.

12. Vesta Lunch

 

Vesta Lunch has been a staple in Toronto since 1955, serving up no-frills diner classics at its cozy Dupont and Bathurst spot. Open 24/7, it’s a go-to for late-night cravings and those looking to bask in nostalgia. The diner’s charm is in its unpretentious vibe, where locals and visitors alike can enjoy comfort food any time of day. In 2023, Vesta took a step into the future with a rebrand, modernizing its look while keeping the timeless feel that’s earned it a loyal following.

13. Chew Chew Grill (formerly Chew Chew’s Diner)

 

For decades, Chew Chew’s Diner (186 Carlton Street) was a Cabbagetown favourite, known for its nostalgic, retro vibe and comfort food. Serving up classic diner staples since 1974, it became a local go-to for hearty meals and late-night cravings. In October 2024, the iconic spot rebranded as Chew Chew Grill, offering a fresh interior and revamped menu while retaining its classic charm. The new look embraces a modern aesthetic, but the heart of the diner remains the same — familiar favourites with a contemporary twist, making it a perfect blend of old and new in Cabbagetown.

14. Square Boy

Square Boy  has been a staple since 1964, known for its tasty square burgers and retro diner vibe. While you can’t go wrong with their famous souvlaki, the real treat is their square-shaped patties, a quirky signature that sets them apart. Fun fact: Square Boy was one of the first spots in the city to offer a “drive-thru” service back in the 70s — before it was even a trend!

15. Times Square Diner

 

Since 1950, this Wilson Heights spot has been serving up everything from hearty breakfasts to legendary milkshakes. The exterior, with its red ceramic tiles and gooseneck lamps, oozes old-school charm, while the inside is a treasure trove of nostalgia — think in-booth jukeboxes and original milkshake blenders. Peter Roubos and his wife Sandra took over in 1998, giving the place a fresh twist after their previous spot, Tummy Tickler’s, closed.

16. Route 401 Diner

 

Route 401 Diner in Etobicoke is like stepping into a time machine straight to the ’60s. What started as a tavern for highway workers has turned into a retro diner that’s stayed true to its roots. The décor is straight-up nostalgic, maintaining the same vibe it’s had for ages— think checkered floors, a lunch counter and red leather booths.  The menu is pure comfort, with everything from classic burgers and poutines (hello, 401 Poutine loaded with bacon, ham, and sausage!) to homemade soups and hearty wraps. It’s the kind of place that’s been serving up comfort food for decades — and we’re here for it.

17. Sunset Grill

Since 1985, Sunset Grill has been a Toronto breakfast staple. Founded by Angelo Christou in the Beaches, this diner’s philosophy is simple: Fresh is Tastiest. Known for its long lineups and loyal customers, Sunset Grill offers classic breakfast favourites like bacon and eggs, all cooked fresh to order on flat top grills — no deep frying in sight. After 40 years, the place still sticks to what works: great food, speedy service and a welcoming vibe. 

18. The Homeway

 

Since 1948, Homeway Diner has been serving Toronto comfort food, no frills, all flavour. After a fresh update, it still delivers with classics like fluffy buttermilk and cinnamon pancakes — slightly off-kilter and piled high with real maple syrup and fresh fruit. Think simple but perfect: farm-fresh eggs, crispy potatoes, and fresh juices. The retro charm is the backdrop to the real star: honest, quality food that’s been a neighbourhood favourite for years. No need for bells and whistles — just solid, feel-good bites that keep you coming back.

19. UFO Restaurant

 

UFO Restaurant has been a King West staple since the 1980s, doubling as a no-frills Vietnamese diner and a corner-store convenience shop. Locals swear by its pho and banh mi, while the shelves stock snacks and sundries. Listed for sale in 2022 at $4 million, the quirky spot still holds on, serving late-night eats and nostalgia to those who grew up grabbing a bite or a bag of chips here.

20. Good Bite

good fork

At Yonge & Eglinton, you’ll find Good Bite Restaurant, a midtown spot serving up generous portions of omelettes, wraps and three-decker sandwiches. Open since 1969, the diner exudes a cozy vibe thanks to friendly staff, making it a welcoming spot for over 50 years. This Canadian diner with a Hellenistic touch proudly serves what many consider the best breakfast in the city. Whether you’re stopping by for the blueberry pancakes or indulging in one of the heartier dishes like the chicken souvlaki dinner, Good Bite has been a go-to spot for generations.

