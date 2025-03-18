Dine among masterpieces at Toronto’s most art-filled restaurants

Some say that art is food for the soul, so it makes sense that a number of restaurants in Toronto are furnished with eye-catching collections that make them the perfect spot to engage all your senses.

Come for the art but stay for the food at these four breathtaking Toronto restaurants.

Sofia Restaurant & Bar

At Sofia, a buzzy Italian eatery in Yorkville offering creative takes on Italian fare, owner Charles Khabouth’s love for art is apparent care of the restaurant’s on-site gallery that features works by globally acclaimed artists, encompassing street and contemporary art. The thoughtfully curated collection is updated frequently, providing diners with fresh visual delights. Each piece is up for purchase, and for those looking for a broader selection, gallery space, Taglialatella Galleries is located next door. Currently on display are pieces from Banksy, Basquiat, Dine, Mr. Brainwash and Andy Warhol.

Joso’s

During the 1970s, Joso’s Cafe beckoned people with its unique art, enchanting music, espresso coffees, pastries, sandwiches, and charismatic hosts. The celebrity hot spot gained a reputation for its nude art, including a voluptuous torso in the main window, as well as photos of celebrity diners like Al Pacino and Julianne Moore. In 2011, the cover for Drake’s sophomore album, Take Care was shot here and the restaurant’s name is mentioned within the album itself.

Minami

Inside Minami, an innovative Japanese tapas spot celebrated for its creative sushi rolls, premium sashimi, and signature Aburi-style sushi, esteemed artist Hideki Kimora has created a mural on translucent glass featuring whimsical imagery of frogs, koi and lotus flowers and is a combination of his background in Japan’s early rock music scene and his love for Japanese culture. Kimora hand-painted the mural and it appears in the bar lounge and on the dining room feature wall.

Cactus Club Café

Within Cactus Club Café’s sophisticated fine-dining establishment nestled in Sherway Gardens, the brand’s signature blend of refined, innovative, and worldly cuisine converges seamlessly with an ambiance of dynamic design and a striking art collection. This collection features works by globally acclaimed artists, including the iconic Andy Warhol, the influential Jean-Michel Basquiat, the visionary Takashi Murakami, and the LA street art luminary Mr. Brainwash.