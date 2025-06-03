Dave Portnoy is in Toronto and you’ll never guess which pizza joint he hit

The spot? Terrazza, a family-run Italian restaurant on Harbord Street with deep neighbourhood roots. It’s the brainchild of Frankie Lasagna (yes, that’s his real name), who opened the place in 2008 with help from his parents. With Lasagna and his wife watching anxiously, Portnoy took his signature “one bite” — which, as usual, turned into a few more — before giving his unfiltered verdict. “It’s good,” he said, landing on a solid 7.4. “Which is right in the middle. It’s a good score. Frankie Lasagna is the real deal — I highly recommend.”

The last time Portnoy was in town — back in 2022 — he ate his way through 15 Toronto pizzerias. North of Brooklyn came out on top with a solid 8.4, a score that counts as high praise in Portnoy’s famously stingy system. The biggest shock? Matty Matheson’s Maker Pizza, which got a disappointing 6.1. Despite being one of the city’s most-hyped spots, Portnoy knocked it for being too greasy and too heavy.

No word yet on whether Portnoy hit up any other spots while he was in town — but keep an eye on his Instagram to see if any more Toronto pies made the cut.