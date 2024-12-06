Legend Danny DeVito coming to Toronto to narrate special Matilda in Concert with TSO

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will present a special performance of Matilda in Concert on Jan. 25, 2025, at Roy Thomson Hall. The event will feature a live orchestral performance of the score composed by David Newman, accompanied by a screening of the 1996 film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel.

Acclaimed actor, producer, and director Danny DeVito, who also directed the film, will narrate the performance. DeVito’s involvement adds a personal touch to the event, as he lends his voice to guide the audience through the film’s story, which follows the journey of a young girl named Matilda, who uses her telekinetic powers to stand up to the injustices in her life.

Newman’s score will be performed live by the TSO, enhancing the film’s emotional impact with a rich, orchestral sound. The performance will include the entire film, with the orchestra synchronizing its music to the action on screen.

Tickets for the event will be available through multiple channels, including the TSO’s website and box office. For those unable to attend in person, the TSO has offered various digital alternatives to receive ticket information.

Matilda in Concert promises to be a memorable evening for both film and music lovers, blending cinema with the energy of live orchestral performance.