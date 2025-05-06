Cruise amongst fairytale castles that rival Europe’s best

If you’re looking for a historic site that is bustling with charm and stunning waterfront communities, then head to the Thousand Islands Region on the St. Lawrence River, near Gananoque. The Gananoque region is just under a three-hour drive from Toronto and is home to picturesque archipelagos, surrounded by rocky shorelines, sandy beaches and the most gorgeous scenery!

Two major tourist attractions on the islands are Boldt Castle on Heart Island and Singer Castle on Dark Island — as you tour these historic sites, you’ll feel like you’re stepping back in time to a bygone era!

The only way to access these castles is by boat, typically from May to October, and Gananoque is a popular departure point (hence, it’s known as a “gateway” to the Thousand Islands region).

Boldt Castle was built by George C. Boldt, proprietor of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City, at the start of the 20th century as a tribute to his wife, Louise. Originally known as “The Towers,” this majestic four-storey, 28-room estate has a network of secret passageways hidden in its walls!

Once you enter the castle, you can explore everything from an elaborate ballroom adorned with state-of-the-art crown moulding to a grand hallway adorned with a stained-glass dome and an Italian Carrara marble staircase.

Singer Castle dates back to 1905 and is equally impressive! As you enter the tower’s massive medieval entranceway, you’ll spot Knights of Armour standing guard beside an enormous marble fireplace — you’ll literally feel like you’re entering a European storybook. An ornate marble stairway leads up to the former breakfast room, which is adorned with large Gothic windows and breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River.

Head over to the walnut-panelled library — it’s filled with tons of ancient books and boasts a secret panel connecting to passages inside the walls! The drawing room isn’t for the fainthearted, it’s adorned with elk, caribou, deer and moose mounted on the four walls. Wander the grounds, and you’ll discover everything from Italian, hand-carved furniture to a five-story clock tower adorned with four six-foot diameter clock faces (according to local folklore, they are made of solid gold!)

Again, the only way to access these castles is by boat. Tourist operators like Rockport Cruises and City Cruises offer full-on cruise experiences throughout the Islands (anywhere from 1-6 hours), with stopovers at the estates. City Cruises offers a two-castle cruise package for guests that offers stunning views of both Boldt and Singer — just keep in mind that Boldt Castle is located on the American side of the St. Lawrence River, so you’ll need a passport!

After visiting the Thousand Islands region, check out some other cool attractions near Toronto, like this ancient landscape nestled within the majestic Frontenac Arch Biosphere!