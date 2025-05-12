Everyone in Toronto is wearing cowboy boots so here are 32 ways to style them

Cowboy boots have become something of a staple in Toronto’s fashion scene, taking popular hold pretty much every summer of the last five years. They’re a hallmark of Toronto vintage stores, particularly ubiquitous in Kensington Market, and this summer is no exception to their popularity — especially since the Bata Shoe Museum just launched a summer long exhibit on the history of the cowboy boot, titled Rough and Ready.

As the indisputable authority on shoe culture in Toronto, the Bata Shoe Museum has curated an in-depth chronology of the iconic shoe dating back to its global ethnic and indigenous history, and following its evolution through western adoption in the 17th century, 19th century rodeo and 20th century fashion, all the way to modern day. It features Canadian-made cowboy boots that were worn in Calgary Stampede parades in the early 1920s (an aesthetic act which has since become a tradition), as well as those created by Montreal boot designer Flora Knight, and others worn by Canadian stars like Orville Peck.

The exhibit kicked off with an opening night party earlier this week — also celebrating the museum’s 30th anniversary — with a dress code that dictated cowboy couture, rhinestone rodeo, Western glam and Canadian tuxedo. Torontonians arrived in droves, adorned in all sorts of denim, leather, fringe, rhinestone and personalized versions of the theme.

But don’t worry if you missed it, because the museum is inviting the public to Hoedown, a western-themed party to coincide with pride month on June 6, for which tickets are now on sale.

Streets of Toronto was there on opening night to ask the city’s most stylish how they style Western apparel and whether they think cowboy boots are here to stay in Toronto. Here’s what they had to say:

L-R: Lawyer Justin Teperman and commercial/editorial stylist Brandon Laughton

What they’re wearing:

Justin: Jacket from Holt Renfrew, jeans from Uniqlo, boots purchased for the Calgary Stampede last summer.

Brandon: Dsquared2 jeans and Casablanca top.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Justin: “Although I think the Western trend is a bit passe and a slight cop out, any excuse to pull out my thrifted cowboy boots, purchased for the Calgary Stampede last summer, will be welcomed with a — and dare I say — ‘howdy!'”

Fashion stylist and creative director Bismark

What he’s wearing:

Leather chaps from Simons.

What do you think of the Western trend?

“It’s in this summer and I think it’s going to be in for a while. Toronto loves trends so whatever is happening, we’re on it.”

L-R: Holistic health and nutrition coach Peline Kurtdarcan and digital marketer at Pinknet Studio Maya

What are they’re wearing?

Peline: Denim dress from Zara.

Maya: Balenciaga chaps.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Peline: “I think it never goes out of style. People have been wearing Western sporadically for a long time. As for denim, I love it, I want to wear this dress everywhere.”

Maya: “I wasn’t a fan of cowboy but now I’m obsessed after seeing this exhibition. I want to buy a cowboy boot now.”

What do you think of the Western trend?

Zachary: Overall I think it’s a bit tacky, but it’s so much fun and I love that it’s a lot of threads and dangly bits. We’ve both been rocking the double belts in our regular outfits but classic elements like leather can always be incorporated into everyday style. I always feel so confident when I wear cowboy boots. I wear them all the time. It’s like the male heel.

Madeline: 2016 Coachella is coming back and the Western theme is the perfect mix of boho and that nostalgic 2016 vibe.

Renesha Monaco, content creator and founder of Sobar Social Club

What she’s wearing:

Shirt and boots from H&M, top from the now-defunct AKA The Store (the owner has since opened CA.KE Vintage), a costume store cowboy hat and vintage chaps from Montreal.

What do you think of the Western trend?

“I think it’s a lot of fun to be able to get creative with your outfits, and surprisingly cowboy boots aren’t as uncomfortable as you’d think. A few years ago I went to Nashville and we went to a specialty shop that made cowboy boots. I thought there was only one kind but there was so much variety in that store, anything you could dream of — bright pink, Swarovski crystal, American flags.”

L-R: Vaughan city planner Andrew Haagsma and Colin Faulkner, physician at Princess Margaret hospital

What they’re wearing:

Andrew: Calvin Klein denim shirt inherited from my father, tank top from Pace, jeans from Zara, boots from Kensington Market.

Colin: Pants from Purple Brand, boots are Dr. Martens.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Andrew: “I think it’s nice aesthetically but it’s important to acknowledge the genocidal history that comes with cowboys and how it’s presented in fashion.”

Colin: “I can’t relate to the trend but I appreciate that it represents both power and subversion.”

L-R: Marlene Shiff, ex-designer and instructor at Toronto Fashion Academy and friend Stephanie Fields

What she’s wearing:

Marlene: All purchases from the Hippie Market.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Marlene: “I’m a goth girl, what does a goth girl know about cowboy? So I made it silly.”

L-R: Resilience coach Melissa Sumnauth and writer Shann Saletti

What she’s wearing:

Shann: Thrifted clothes and Gucci shoes.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Melissa: “These glitter cowgirl boots have me leaning into my cowgirl dandyism era! I love how much this boot has evolved over time, now landing with me, to reimagine their meaning.”

Shann: “I think the world can be a s**ty place so if there’s one more thing that brings people joy, lean into it. A whole new generation of folks have embraced country and Black country artists are finally moving to the forefront of the genre to receive their long overdue flowers. The world is on fire so let’s put on a hot outfit and have fun with each other while we still have the opportunity. And free Palestine!”

L-R: Queer line dance group Spurs regular Madeline, Spurs callers Meredith and Veronique and Spurs regular Cleo

What they’re wearing:

Meredith: Boots from Bootmaster.

Veronique: Boots from Facebook Marketplace.

Cleo: Boots from Courage My Love in Kensington.

Madeline: Northbound Leather for all leather goods.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Meredith: “My grandfather really liked classic old country so what I really love about being part of a queer line dancing community is that we’re really rooted in fashion that feels more acceptable and diverse, in a way that modern country — like Morgan Wallen — is not. But at Spurs we subvert it, and it’s nice to create a safe space in a genre of music that doesn’t always feel safe.”

Veronique: “I never would have thought I’d get into it but the joy of line dancing will take you very far. I think there’s a queerness to line dancing.”

L-R: Creative Amanda Pajak and renewable engineer Jacob Fountain

What they’re wearing:

Outfits all sourced from Kensington and St. Lawrence markets.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Amanda: “I forgot how comfortable cowboy boots are. It’s delightful to wear them in a dressed up way rather than a punishing three-inch heel.”

Jacob: “I’ve never worn cowboy stuff before but it feels empowering to get into that style and push the boundaries.”

TMU fashion student Amolak

What he’s wearing:

“I made the chaps myself using angora wool, buffalo leather and cow leather.”

What do you think of the western trend?

“When I look at Western wear, I like to use the racial and queer history behind cowboys to change my style and designs and to make it unique. There are also many pop icons in today’s culture that I use as my references such as Beyoncé, Lil Nas X and Orville Peck.”

L-R: Rujuta Mehta and Bata shoe museum bookkeeper and office manager Anupsingh Verma

What do you think of the Western trend?

Rujuta: “We’re new to Canada and I’m really impressed by the multiculturalism. I like to mix Indian culture with Western. When I wear cowboy boots, I feel confident and ready for anything — like I can take on the day with a little extra attitude! They’ve got a certain charm, and there’s something fun about stepping into a bold style. Whether it’s for a team event or just embracing the vibe, I’m all in. Plus, they make a pretty good conversation starter at any party!”

Designer and student Teagan J. Ruttimann

What they’re wearing:

“100 per cent thrifted outfit, and I embellished the shirt and pants myself. I would shop at Mama Loves You vintage for Western apparel.”

What do you think of the Western trend?

“I think there’s a lot of aspects of rural culture that have made it into the city, especially in music. Morgan Wallen comes to mind. I think the way people have been pairing Western apparel with casual wear — like jerseys with cowboy boots; I’ve seen a lot of women doing this. It’s a reinterpretation of a traditional symbol that has been historically associated with men. As for my own style, I find it interesting that Western is almost formal and casual at the same time. I naturally have a lot of those pieces in my wardrobe.”

L-R: Designer Tyler Fergs and journalist and activist Hillary LeBlanc

What they’re wearing:

Hillary: Bra and bottoms from Up and Armed Jewellery, boots from Nordstrom (RIP) and earrings from Assinewe Jewelry (Indigenous-made in Toronto).

Tyler: Hat “thrifted” from my mom’s closet, Fenty bodysuit, vintage Levi’s denim shirt, Hilary Macmillan denim skirt, MONOXIDE jewelry.

What do you think of the Western trend?

Hillary: “I feel like the country/cowboy boot trend has been on a slow rise since the Western/American-themed Met Gala, but has exploded with the vitality of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album. That being said, Western wear has never not been cool or trendy, I feel, because of how many cultures it has touched and the versatility of pieces.”

University of Toronto critical equity studies student Keyda Sloane

What she’s wearing:

Free people denim top stolen from her roommate’s closet, thrifted denim skirt from Common Sort, vintage cowboy boots from her roommate’s closet (purchased from Bootmaster in the ’80s, inherited from her mom).

What do you think of the Western trend?

“I think it’s a super fun trend to play around with and has interesting roots in our culture, being a symbol of specifically North American rugged masculinity. The cowboy is a very individualistic symbol with clear colonial connotations, which is addressed in this exhibit too. But also, and more popularly as of late, this symbol has been subverted by pop stars and the like, so it can have sort of a camp quality.”

Journalist Emma Johnston-Wheeler

What she’s wearing?

Vintage Dolce and Gabbana butterfly skirt from Smoking Vintage, thrifted vest from Facebook Marketplace, chain mail bracelet from Maison Violet Vintage, and vintage snakeskin cowboy boots inherited from her mom (purchased at Bootmaster in the ’80s).

What do you think of the western trend?

“I started wearing cowboy boots around the house during the pandemic because I had just read Tom Robbins’ Even Cowgirls Get the Blues and fallen in love with the whimsical ethos of a cowgirl–strong, free and playful. I’ve continued to wear them ever since, and put them on whenever I’m having a hard day because they make me feel tough. There’s nothing more satisfying than the stomping sound they make.”

L-R: Web developer Matthew Novestske and wardrobe stylist Jo Jin

What they’re wearing?

Jo Jin: “My cowgirl jacket is made by H&M from their Conscious collection. It’s made with Piñatex®, an innovative natural textile made from pineapple leaf ﬁbre. I’m always curious to try new innovative materials and I purchased this to see how the pineapple leather wears over time. My vintage dress is Ports 1961 and my cowgirl boots are from Value Village.”

Matt: “I’m wearing a vintage blazer that I scored at the Pachinko set sale recently with pre-owned T-shirt and pants. My cowboy boots are made by a Mexican company.”

What do you think of the Western trend?

Jo Jin: “I think more people can be open to the idea of wearing cowboy boots because they’re durable and generally well made. They haven’t previously gotten as much recognition for durable wear. [My boyfriend’s] cowboy boots were particularly hard to find, we looked all over Kensington but couldn’t find the right style or size, then we found these on Facebook marketplace. I wore cowboy boots as a child and I feel they go with many outfits; it instantly makes your outfit look cute.”

Matt: “I’d say when I put on cowboy boots, I feel like I’ve stepped into the South. Being from the U.S., I relate them to the Southern U.S. and Westerns my great-uncle used to watch as a kid. My grandma lived out in Southern California, and I also had a fascination with Roy Rogers, who had a ranch nearby. It had me wondering if Canadians associate similarly, or if the geography would be more rural Canada where they associate cowboy boots. Regardless, there’s something fun about trying on something that’s out of your usual style.”

PhD candidate and sustainable fashion content creator Kate B., aka readwritethrift

What she’s wearing:

Thrifted gingham dress from Damson Madder, denim vest, baby blue tights and prize ribbons as accessory (shoe clip paired with red lace to create a Bolo tie).

What do you think of the Western trend?

“I’ve dabbled in it on and off for five to 10 years but it never stuck in my personal wardrobe. I actually used to own a pair of red cowboy boots and sold them because I never wore them. But the trend feels like it’s always been in Toronto’s style wave. I love denim though, and I thrift a lot of classic denim shirts for my husband.”