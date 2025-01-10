Country music legend Keith Urban playing intimate show at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern

Country superstar Keith Urban is performing a last-minute very intimate show at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern on Monday night, offering fans a rare opportunity to see the massive artist up close. Urban announced the surprise show on his social media accounts, and tickets went on sale Friday through his official website. They are likely already sold out as the venue holds less than 500 people.

Urban’s recent release, High, dropped on Sept. 20, and the album has been a huge success, cementing his place as one of country music’s biggest stars. Known for his crossover appeal and ability to blend country, rock, and pop elements into his music, Urban has consistently drawn large audiences with his dynamic performances.

The Australian-American country artist has won four Grammy Awards, and has also received 15 Academy of Country Music Awards. He is best-known for country classics such as “Somebody Like You” and “Long Hot Summer.”

The Horseshoe Tavern, which has hosted some of the most celebrated names in music over its 70+ years of operation, has become a go-to spot for fans who want to experience live music in its most authentic form. This special show marks a rare chance to see the country legend in an intimate setting before he heads back to the larger stages of his usual tour stops.

Fans looking to catch Urban’s performance at the Horseshoe can grab tickets now through his website, but be quick – they’re expected to sell out fast.