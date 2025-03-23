Cotton candy fries, anyone? Blue Jays reveal new 2025 food lineup

With the first Blue Jays game of the regular season a little more than a week away, chefs have concocted new items and returning favourites at the Rogers Centre. Some items may seem a bit unusual but they’re all tasty, and there’s a focus on local products and unique flavours curated to Toronto’s diverse food scene!

First up, is hot dogs. They’re a staple at the ballpark, but this season, the mojo hot dog (featuring mojo pork, cilantro crema and pineapple pico) and crunchy pickle hot dog (with pretzel pieces, ballpark mustard, and shoestring pickles) will join the fan-favourite hot maple bacon hot dog at Schneider’s Porch and TD Park Social!

Chungchun Rice Dogs are also back for a second year! This season, the new chicken hot dog joins the returning Gamsung hot dog and mozzarella hot dog.

Also new this season is the plakata skewer, featuring chicken covered in sazon and ancho chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo — available at the Corona Rooftop Patio. Fans can also find a classic Jerk chicken skewer served with pineapple pico on the patio this summer.

At The Stop, try new flavour profiles available in a bao or rice bowl, like crispy pork belly, lemongrass chicken, soy-marinated beef and smoked tempeh.

Got a sweet tooth? TD Park Social now features the Blue Jays’ first-ever mini pancakes, available in Oreo and blueberry flavours. Crush and Dr. Pepper Floats are also returning to TD Park Social this summer.

Head over to the concession stands to sample Korean fried chicken wings available in sweet and spicy or soy garlic sauce, chicken gyozas, smash hit burgers, vegan smash hit burgers, crispy chicken mash bowls and even cotton candy fries (yup, it’s just as it sounds — cotton candy on top of fries!).

If you prefer your fries cotton-candy-free, you’ll be happy to know that Fry Days with McCain is returning for a second season, featuring a specialty-loaded fry recipe served in a reusable Blue Jays helmet at all Friday home games. This year’s recipes will honour different Toronto neighbourhoods as part of the City Connect Friday concession offerings.

Mary Brown’s Chicken returns for its fourth year at the ballpark with two specialty locations (sections 140 and 511), so fans can dig into the Big Mary, original chicken tenders and tater combos.

Pizza Nova will continue to be the exclusive pizza of the Blue Jays, and they have locations all around the ballpark.

Planters Peanuts also joins the lineup as the exclusive Blue Jays peanut partner for the 2025 season, so you’ll find concessions around the ballpark.

For fans who want to eat and drink while still having a free hand to catch a stray ball — the Jays are introducing its first-ever Grub Tub (basically, a stackable, plastic container designed to hold food and drinks in one)!

Check out the Tap N’ Go automated market across from section 104, it features food and drink options that fans can pick up in minutes by tapping their payment upon entry, selecting their items, and being automatically charged upon exit.

At the field level, steps from the action, the brand-new Club 328 features a member-exclusive BBQ-inspired menu to match. Try everything from smoked pork ribs in maple glaze served with cornbread and coleslaw, to a jalapeno and cheddar sausage, or a giant pretzel!

Of course, you’ll have to down all that food with a few drinks. There are tons of non-alcoholic options, like the Low & Away Mocktail (a refreshing take on a strawberry and dragon fruit lemonade), sparkling water (including flavours like Clearly Sparkling and Mountain Black Cherry), Atypique ready-to-drink mocktails (tryntwo classic options: Sangria and Mojito) and Corona Sunbrew 0.0% available on the Corona Rooftop Patio!

There are nearly a dozen specialty cocktails, like the Mango Spritz (a prosecco-based mango cocktail), the Black & Blue Margarita (found exclusively at The Catch Bar), the Big Leagues Stone Fruit Bourbon (the Blue Jays’ take on a favourite old fashioned with a fruity twist), and OK Blue Jays Rum Punch (the Jays’ version of a blue lemonade).

Ready-to-drink options include the Blue Wave (brewed especially for Blue Jays fans in collaboration with Mill Street Brewery), the new Mike’s Hard Purple Freeze (it tastes like a frosty pink lemonade slushy), Cutwater flavours like Lemon Drop Martini and Whisky Sour, and Nutrl Peach.

And don’t forget the game! The Blue Jays face off against the Baltimore Orioles at their home opener, March 27, at 3:07 p.m. Fans can get their tickets — including the $20 Outfield District general admission ticket — here.