This is the new Toronto party that’s got everyone talking — and it starts at 10 AM

What if you could take all the good vibes from nightlife and make them sober-friendly, wallet-friendly and bedtime-friendly? Matthew Campoli’s new venture, The Coffee Party, proves you can do just that.

“The city has an incredible culture and energy, but we felt there was a need for a fresh, vibrant way to connect — something that didn’t revolve around late nights or high-priced nightlife,” he says. “Guests can expect an electrifying morning atmosphere — the start of something new. The Coffee Party is a budget-friendly, sober-focused event built around the universal love of coffee. We curate an immersive experience with world-class DJs, creating a high-energy yet welcoming space where people can make real connections. Unlike traditional nightlife, attendees leave feeling recharged, inspired and with their entire day ahead of them.”

Adam Pesce, the president of Reunion Coffee Roasters, believes these kinds of parties make sense in the city for a host of reasons. He likens a coffee party to the rise of wellness-based activities and events at places like Othership.

“It’s giving people who want to abstain from alcohol something to do that’s not just sitting in a cafe or going for a walk,” he says. “Coffee has a rich history as a social beverage, dating back to the first coffee houses in the Middle East, London and beyond —even being responsible for the Age of Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution. So there is something poetic about coffee being a part of a new social movement, hundreds of years after it started one.”



A ticket for The Coffee Party entitles guests to unlimited coffee, tea and a selection of pastries. There are different surprises at every monthly event, including sweet treats like gelato. Espresso martinis and mocktails can be purchased for an additional cost, but the focus remains on coffee and, primarily, the sober experience. And, as the summer approaches, Campoli has even more in the works. “

Warmer weather will also allow us to introduce pre-event wellness activations, creating an even more holistic, health-focused experience for our community,” he says.

Campoli has been throwing The Coffee Party’s events for about four months, and last month’s event — held at 485 King Street — had 1,100 attendees. Campoli already has plans for expansion thanks to the success he’s seen so far.The Coffee Party has already expanded into Miami, and he says there are more North American host cities in the works. But the Toronto native will always pay homage to his hometown, the place that inspired the event, with a monthly event.

“The response has been incredible, and as we grow globally, Toronto will always be our foundation.”

The next even will be held on March 22. Follow along on with The Coffee Party’s Instagram page for updates.