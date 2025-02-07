City’s most popular Italian restaurant opening next to Paradise Theatre this weekend

Bloor Street West will soon be host to a new Piano Piano location. The popular Italian restaurant, co-founded by Chef Victor Barry, Nikki Leigh McKean and Brendan Piunno, has become a staple in the city’s dining scene, known for providing a contemporary spin on classic Italian dishes.

The new location at 1006 Bloor St. W. (opening this Saturday, Feb. 8) is designed by award-winning Design Studio Future Studio, led by Ali McQuaid Mitchell, who was also behind the restaurant’s Mount Pleasant, Oakville, Colborne, and Piccolo Piano Pizzeria locations. Patrons can expect a three-level restaurant boasting exotic mismatched fabrics, rich gemstone colours and textures, drawing inspiration from old-school glamour and vintage aesthetics — everything from the neighbouring restored Art Deco beauty of the Paradise Theatre to the opulence of classic Hollywood.

Look out for traditional Piano Piano touches like chandeliers, lush wall coverings, and custom animal print banquettes.

On shaping the new location’s signature look and feel, co-founder Nikki Leigh McKean said that — after walking through a new space — the founders always leave inspired by a new concept, and let it evolve into something bigger.

“The long, narrow, light-filled layout here at Bloor is perfect for embracing bold contrasts and showing off beautiful décor, hand-designed carpets, intriguing fabrics and textures, and evoking feelings of ‘wonders from the past’,” McKean said. “We always desire to create a dining experience that is comfortable, intimate, yet also vibrant, that feels like you have stepped into a fantasy – a special escape.”

As for the restaurant’s famous dishes, guests can enjoy the same beloved Piano Piano culinary treats and seasonal specials alike, alongside a newly created pre-theatre set menu tailored to those dining before catching a show next door at Paradise Theatre.

“Our menu has evolved from our signature pizza and pasta, to Ribeye, Rack of Lamb, Octopus, Lobster, Caviar, Truffles and more!” Co-founder chef Victor Barry said. “This new restaurant feels like the ultimate setting for guests to feast on all of these tasty & f*#kin’ delicious dishes!”

Piano Piano Bloor, 1006 Bloor St W, will have its grand opening on Sat Feb 8. It’ll be open every day of the week from 12 pm until later, serving lunch, happy hour, dinner, and everything in between.