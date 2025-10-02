You can watch movies on a Toronto airport runway turned drive-in theatre this weekend

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean Toronto’s outdoor activities are coming to an end. This weekend, forget the movie theatres and hang out under the stars, because Runway Reels is back with a two-night drive-in film experience at the old Downsview Airport.

Runway Reels takes place at Toronto’s YZD Hangar, offering a rare experience to watch films on the airport’s former runway.

Kicking off on Friday, Oct. 3, audiences can settle in and catch a screening of Titanic (1997), coinciding with YZD’s newest Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition which is currently on at the Exhibition Hub. On Saturday, Oct. 4, enjoy some Disney magic with a screening of Lilo & Stitch (2025), which connects to themes of YZD’s art installation Runway Rivers.

Each film will feature preshow entertainment and snacks to purchase before the screenings. Plus, if you don’t have a vehicle, no problem: movie-goers can choose between drive-in style seating or lounge seating, so everyone can find a place to sit on The Runway.

The former Downsview Airport stopped operating back in 2024 and is being redeveloped into YZD, a project by Northcrest Developments which aims to transform the site into a cultural and residential space.

Currently, Runway Reels is a two-night event but if you can’t make this one, you can enjoy this nostalgic thrill at other drive-in movie theatres outside of Toronto like at the 5 Drive-In Theatre in Oakville. It operates daily until late fall and is equipped with three screens and a snack bar.

If you want to head south, the Starlite Drive-In Theatre also features three screens showing two films each, five days a week until the fall. The theatre even offers in-car food delivery, so you don’t miss any movie moments.

Runway Reels feature films begin at 6:30 pm and end at dusk. Admission is free, but make sure to register for the event on YZD’s website.