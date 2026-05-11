Where to see fireworks in and around Toronto for Victoria Day 2026

The first long weekend of the warm weather seasons in Toronto is finally approaching! Victoria Day long weekend, also known as May 2-4 (though this year falls pretty far away from the actual May 24), kicks off the start of the summer for many in the city. This year, the historic holiday lands on Monday, May 18, and part of the annual festivities is fireworks. There are a few notable places in Toronto and beyond to enjoy a colourful display lighting up the sky — this is also one of only two holidays in the city where you don’t require a permit to set off your own small-scale fireworks! If you don’t want to worry about the logistics of making your own fireworks display, check out one of these in Ontario for Victoria Day long weekend.

Every year on Victoria Day, Ashbridges Bay Park turns into a massive show for the city’s official fireworks display! Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. and will last for about 14 minutes. Ashbridges Bay Park (1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.) is located on Lake Shore Boulevard East at the foot of Coxwell Avenue and is accessible by public transit. Visitors are encouraged to use public transit and leave their cars at home (check the TTC website for info about schedules, routes and long weekend service). For those who do drive, parking is available (two Green P lots can be found at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay).

Start your day at the amusement park and end it with a custom-designed fireworks display of 6,000 explosions over 800 feet set to an original soundtrack. You won’t have to fight for a perfect spot for the viewing — there will be multiple viewing points throughout the park! And if you live nearby (or have a friend that does), you’ll know that sometimes gazing at the sky from your backyard is the easiest way to enjoy the Wonderland fireworks. The show will start at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

This Victoria Day long weekend, Vaughan (at 80 Interchange Way) is transforming into a four-day fest dedicated to ribs — and finishing off with a fireworks show! Get ready for a whole bunch of food vendors that go way beyond ribs (like bloomin’ onions, Beavertails, tornado fries and Tiny Tom donuts), live entertainment and even a gelato eating contest. The fireworks show is scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m., so plan accordingly.

The Niagara Falls Summer Fireworks Series kicks off for the long weekend and beyond on Friday, May 15 at 10 p.m. Five-minute fireworks shows will run every night against the backdrop of the falls until Oct. 12, 2026! The best spots to watch the fireworks include right by the falls, at Queen Victoria Park, at the Skylon Tower Observation Deck, while on the Niagara Skywheel, or while dining at the Fallsview Hotel (6361 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, Ont.).

For over 50 years, Nobleton has been celebrating Victoria Day with an annual fair and fireworks show! Happening on Monday, May 18 starting at 11 a.m. with the parade, there will be all your favourite fair traditions, including a parade, midway rides, games, live music, local artisans and a food truck. Due to the Nobleton Park Revitalization project, fireworks viewing will be limited to the outfields of the two baseball diamonds this year.

Celebrate the long weekend with rides, games, fun events and great food at the Virgil Stampede, and stick around until dark to enjoy the fireworks! Located at Virgil Sports Park (1565 Four Mile Creek Rd., Virgil, Ont.), about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, this annual celebration makes for the perfect long weekend day trip. This year, the fireworks will begin at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18 — if you’re planning on visiting for more than just the fireworks, the rides and midway are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. Children 10 and under get in free, otherwise admission costs $5 per person!

Head to Lake Ontario Park in Kingston (920 King St. W.) on May 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.; it’s only about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto! Celebrate the start of the summer at this free event, featuring live, local music in the park, a cutting edge drone show by Slush Puppy and, of course, a spectacular fireworks display over Lake Ontario beginning at 9:35 p.m. City park amenities also open on the long weekend, meaning you can spend a full day in Kingston enjoying the splash pads, Public Market and downtown shops before settling in for fireworks.

Victoria Day events kick off on Sunday, May 17 courtesy of the Dundas Lions Club, Dundas Sunrise Rotary Club and City of Hamilton. Expect a kids zone with bouncy castles, slides and obstacle courses, live music and entertainment and more than 15 food trucks and vendors. The night ends with a beautiful fireworks show after dark (approximately 9 p.m.).