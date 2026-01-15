Toronto’s newest social club is totally alcohol-free and it might be the future of nightlife

Undoubtedly, Toronto’s big social scenes extend from nightlife spaces to wellness hubs. But what if you didn’t have to choose between the two? A new Toronto social club, NRG Haus, is bringing a different cultural hub to the city. If you’re over bottle service but still want to be part of a place that feels vibrant, this might be the spot.

NRG Haus, short for Nourish, Recharge, Gather, is a new social wellness hub founded by Ivan Ho, who co-founded Fit Factory. Opening in Liberty Village, the centre is redefining how Torontonians can blend therapeutic practices, sober beverages and community experiences.

During the day, NRG Haus will offer free movement between their sauna, cold plunge and snazzy mocktail lounge, with what they describe as “open-flow sessions.”

Will Edwards, NRG Haus’s Director of Operations, says the space is “designed for people who want to recover, reset and connect without the typical nightlife trade-offs.”

“Overall, NRG Haus is built for people who are health-conscious, curious about recovery and looking for new ways to socialize that support both physical and mental well-being,” he said.

Open flow sessions will be themed depending on the time of day. According to Edwards, that could include themes like “energizing mornings, midday resets or evening recovery.”

Visitors can access NRG Haus via day passes or packs that include multi-visits, as well as exclusive memberships.

The space will feature state-of-the-art saunas and immersive LED-screen cold plunges, as well as a functional non-alcoholic bar and lounge.

If you’re interested in checking out their nightlife offerings, those will range from DJ-led events, gatherings for members, private and company bookings as well as various community programming.

“These events are designed to offer an alternative to traditional nightlife,” said Edwards. “Great music, real conversation and connection, without alcohol or the next-day hangover.”

Toronto is no stranger to social clubs. Just last spring, one club called the Fifty Sixty Social Club was started by a TikToker and her friend who wanted more social spaces in Toronto for those 30 and over. Others, like the Queen West Hound House, aren’t exactly for humans — but for canines. The club offers experience for dogs and their owners to bond with other pets and even offers a co-working space and indoor dog park at their facility.

Supper clubs have also seen a rise in the city too, such as Between Us and Cafe Mansheh, the latter providing dinner parties during Ramadan to muslims in Toronto.

NRG Haus is also just the latest in a long string of sober and alcohol-free events in the city: the Coffee Party was one of the latest trends to take over the city, offering a rave-like environment with coffee and pastries as the main event instead of cocktails. One Toronto entrepreneur also launched a sober party movement in Toronto, hosting a mocktail event series.

The club’s website describes the new social hub as a modern wellness lounge where you come to recharge by day and reconnect by night. While no specific opening date has been set for NRG Haus, the club will open winter 2026, and will be located at 171 East Liberty St.