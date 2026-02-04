Toronto’s hottest après-ski events you need to check out this winter

Toronto’s winter just got a major upgrade. From alpine-inspired bites to wild après-ski parties, the city’s serving up all the snowy fun you could ask for. Whether you’re ready to dance the night away or just want to kick back in your best retro ski gear, this season’s got you covered. So grab your crew, bundle up and get ready for the ultimate winter celebrations!

Here are Toronto’s hottest après-ski events you don’t want to miss this winter.

Hit the slopes — well, almost — at Toronto’s coolest après ski bash! On Feb. 14, The Pint Public House is transforming into a winter wonderland, complete with a poutine bar and toasted marshmallows(hello, comfort food!), lawn games, arcade games and beer and liquor sampling to keep the good times rolling. Whether you’re rocking your most fabulous ski gear or just looking to sip, snack and socialize in style, this is the ultimate winter party. Bonus points for showing up in your most Instagrammable après ski outfit — there’s a contest with prizes, so you could be crowned Toronto’s chicest skier.

Escape to the Alps — no passport required! Black Sheep is bringing the cozy mountain vibes of a slopeside chalet straight to Toronto. Nosh on an exclusive brunch menu and welcome cocktail, try out the shot ski, slide down an ice luge and dance all afternoon to live DJs spinning chill tunes. Running from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, this event is more about dressing for the vibes than for the warmth — it all takes place indoors!

Who says Texas can’t get a little wintry? Head to Paris Texas on Feb. 15 for an après-ski party with a bit of Western twang. Enjoy free hot chocolate, merch and snacks, and come dressed for the slopes (or the chalet). Of course, this is Paris Texas, so expect some drinks that will warm you right up, like boozy snow cones and a champagne gun.

Toronto’s 2026 Winter Craft Beer Festival is happening Feb. 21 at Roundhouse Park from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. It’s the ultimate après-brew-ski party, featuring local craft beers, ciders, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic options. Enjoy a live DJ, indoor warming areas, food trucks, photo stations and plenty of winter games and activities. Don your most retro winter gear and join the fun.

On Feb. 21, Fox on John is encouraging you to bring the mountain vibes indoors for an unforgettable slopeside party. Enjoy high-energy DJ sets from Scott Peebs, Manzzy and more, a packed dance floor and all the drinks you need to keep that super chill energy going all night long. At this party, the dress code is key: partygoers are encouraged to think ski lodge vibes. Pull out that faux fur, goggles and boots!

Toronto’s original Après Ski party is back for its 11th year, and it’s set to be bigger than ever. On Feb. 28, head to The Porch for an epic two-floor party that kicks off at noon and goes all night long. Skip the slopes and go straight for the Coronas, shot skis and wintertime fun. Also on board is live DJs, chalet eats, warm drinks, champagne showers and plenty of giveaways. It’s the perfect way to embrace the après ski vibes without ever leaving the city.